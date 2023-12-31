The wonderful criminal lawyer Jaime Sanz de Bremond recently told me that Christmas is the date with the most cases of violence, not only gender but also domestic violence. Apparently, in Año Viejo there are more rapes and sexual abuses, but it is on Christmas Eve when the family bursts and the brothers-in-law try to shove the stick of hard nougat down each other's throats. The news didn't surprise me too much; It occurred to me to do an internet search on the subject, and then I lost the desire to continue making jokes with nougat. Because there are dozens of entries from all over the world that agree on the same thing: the increase in attacks at Christmas. For example, in the United States domestic violence (which includes gender violence there) is increasing by 20% these days; in Australia, 26%, and in the United Kingdom calls to the helpline against this type of crime grew by 66% in December 2022 (source, The NY Journal). It seems to be a fixed pattern in all countries that celebrate Christmas.

An epidemic of fury and pain beneath the joyful tinkling of festive bells.

Of course alcohol has a lot to do with such a paroxysm. In Spain, as you know, December is a particularly drunken month, meal after meal and dinner after dinner, a whole season of hangovers. And for many people, drinking brings out the bad gremlin inside them. Not only at Christmas, but always. In fact, it is a clear trigger in gender violence: the probability of physical aggression is up to eleven times greater when the aggressor has drunk alcohol (data released at the National Socidrogalcohol Conference, Málaga 2019). Having one too many drinks can be very unfunny.

But I think that another ingredient influences the excess of violence on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a kind of highly passionate drug, sometimes euphoric and at other times depressing. I mean the family, the damned and blessed family, that half-cultural, half-animal invention that can destroy us and save our lives. It depends on the moment and luck.

I always complained, in my adolescence, about the Latino family, so motley and demanding, tight and interdependent. I envied the Anglo-Saxon model, those kids who left home at the age of 17 so pompously, while, for me, leaving home at the age of 21 and not to get married (which was the only culturally authorized thing at that time) but to live alone , it was an emotional battle that cost us all bitter tears. But when, some time later, I went to teach at a couple of North American universities, I discovered the tremendous loneliness of some of my students, who, even living in the family home, for example, no one waited to eat, but instead had to make themselves known. and have a snack alone even if their parents were home. And I learned to value our sticky family bond, those mothers, fathers and siblings who sheltered you but also against whom you fought and got angry, against whom you grew up and defined yourself, while the terrifying absence of limits of some Anglo-Saxon adolescents seemed to me that could border on psychosis.

It's not easy, family. Some are atrocious (dare to read, for example, the magnificent book I come from that fear, by Miguel Ángel Oeste) but even the best ones are riddled with misunderstandings and anxieties. Although also of generosity and a love so essential and acute that sometimes it even hurts. And it turns out that Christmas Eve and Christmas are the apotheosis of that enormous sentimental mess. Of the family we have and the one we don't have. The one we desire and the one we flee from. Even if you are one of those who claim to completely ignore your family and go to an Arab country at this time to avoid celebrating the holidays, it still seems to me that you are not saved. What's more, I would say that the effort you make to move away shows the magnitude of the shadow that hangs over you. And these days there is no choice but to face it. To the family or to your idea. To his presence or his absence. And to the pain, gratitude or anger that all this arouses. Anyway, for those who have had an intense, loved and happy Christmas, my congratulations, that recharges your batteries for the coming year. And for those who had a Christmas Eve of holes and shadows, a reassuring hug: nothing happens! This next year will be better.

