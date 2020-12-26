Breaking all orthodox ideologies, Pooja Devi of Kathua district has become the first woman bus driver of Jammu and Kashmir. Pooja Devi, the mother of three, has set an example for many women by driving a bus from Jammu to Kathua on Thursday. Pooja Devi adopted this profession even after the unhappiness of her family members and now Pooja is being praised on social media.

According to the news of ‘Greater Kashmir’, Pooja is a driving trainer but she always wanted to become a professional driver. Pooja’s family and in-laws were against her decision to become a driver. The first time they drove the bus, their young son was with them.

Pooja said, “I was really shocked when Kuldeep Singh, President of Jammu-Kathua Road bus station accepted my application. He was the one who showed confidence in my driving.

Pooja told, ‘I don’t know what my family must be thinking now. He might have realized that my desire to become a professional driver was not wrong. This is not only related to fulfilling my wish, but it will also help me financially. He said that his family’s financial condition is poor and it is a big reason that he decided to run the bus.

Proud to have from district #Kathua, #JammuAndKashmir, the first women bus driver Pooja Devi. pic.twitter.com/7wTMa272kC – Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 25, 2020

According to Pooja, ‘I was getting Rs 10,000 as a trainer in a prestigious driving institute in Jammu. When I got a license to drive a heavy vehicle, I approached the union and, confident of my skill, gave me the responsibility of driving a passenger bus between Jammu and Kathua. ‘

When asked the reason behind choosing this profession, Pooja said that when women can become pilots, doctors, police officers, why can’t they become professional drivers? Pooja said that people greeted her at every bus stop. He is getting the love of other drivers and people. This is very encouraging for them.