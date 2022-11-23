Family conflicts do not stop the growth of Vega Sicily. The prestigious winery group broke its turnover record in 2021, exceeding for the first time the 40 million euros, and with a price per bottle that also hit a ceiling, reinforcing its exclusive profile and its international character.

This is shown by the annual accounts that have been submitted to the Mercantile Registry. They reflect a turnover of 41 million euros, a 14% more than in the previous year. Thus, he broke a losing streak of two years. Of that amount, 51.6% had their destination in foreign markets. It is the second time in the winery’s history that foreign sales exceed national sales. It already happened in 2019, although the percentage weight reached in 2021 is the highest so far. Revenues in Spain were 19.84 million, almost in line with the previous year.

The greater international weight of sales is key to the group’s growth, since the average price per bottle is higher for export. in 2021 this was 121.1 euros, almost two euros less than in 2020, although more bottles were sold, just over 162,000. Adding up all its markets, Vega Sicilia marketed in 2021 a total of 308,804 bottles, 11% more, at an average price of 119 euros, 3.5% more. This value per bottle represents a new record for the winery.

If compared with 2011, the global average price has increased by 44%. By variety, 64% of the bottles corresponded to Valbuena 5, 2016 vintage, and 28% to Único, 2011 vintage. Just over 5% were from the Único Special Reserve, while the rest was distributed among other vintages .

As he explains in his management report, the “ideal” supply that Vega Sicilia considers per year is 300,000 bottles. “Regularize the annual production around that number of bottles, with our quality, it is a daunting task“, he explains. That of 2022 is somewhat lower than that of last year, due to a lower offer of Valbuena 5.

“The 2021 financial year has turned out, for yet another year, to be brilliant”, summarize the administrators of Vega Sicilia, the Álvarez Mezquíriz brothers. The net profit of the winery was 15.9 million, 14% less, due to the absence of dividends received from its subsidiaries, and due to an impairment in the value of credits granted to investee companies.

Vega Sicilia is owned by El Enebro, a company whose 70.4% is in the hands of five of the Álvarez Mezquiriz brothers, that pool their shares under the company Mezqual. Another 13.4% is owned by María José Álvarez, president of Eulen and in conflict with the rest of the brothers.