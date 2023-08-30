The family wanted to take the 16-year-old athlete Alina Gorbacheva, who was found after the disappearance, from figure skating. About it KP.RU said the grandmother of the champion of Russia.

“I am now against her career and sports. The survived day is not worth any Olympic medals, ”said the girl’s relative. She added that the issue of Gorbcheva moving from her coach Sofia Fedchenko back to her mother would be resolved.

Previously missing in Moscow 16-year-old figure skater was found alive. It turned out that she was found in the cinema of the Crocus City Mall.