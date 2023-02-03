Action star Sylvester Stallone wants to give a glimpse into his family life with a reality series. In addition to the 76-year-old actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone (54) and their three daughters Sophia (26), Sistine (24) and Scarlet (20) will be involved in the planned show entitled “The Family Stallone”. Streaming service Paramount + announced on Thursday (local time). After the start of the planned eight-part series in North America in the spring, international markets are to follow.

According to the description, the “Rocky” and “Rambo” star wants to present herself in the role that is most important to her – as a father. The docu-series would give viewers “a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

Paramount+ released a trailer showing Stallone dangling from a rock-carved nose as a daredevil climber, in a larger-than-life face with Stallone’s features. In the end he falls down and lands safely in the snow. The daughters comment dryly that this is quite normal for their father. The commercial is slated to air February 12 at the National Football League’s Super Bowl. The NFL Finals is one of the biggest TV events of the year in the United States.