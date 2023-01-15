The heartwarming story of a mom and dad named Maxi and Daniel Cortez: they get a note while having dinner with their little girls

The story we are telling you today has warmed the hearts of millions of people and shows us that there are still people in the world who can show empathy. The protagonists are a mom and a dad named Maxi and Daniel Cortez.

It all started when one day, the two decided to go out for an evening with the family, for celebrate father’s day. They went to a restaurant with their one-year-old twin girls.

They seemed like a beautiful, happy family, yet something tragic had happened in their lives just a year ago. Maxi and Daniel Cortez have found the strength to smile again. They did it for their little girls and even though they had to wear a mask that day of celebration, no one inside that restaurant could imagine what enormous pain they were carrying inside.

At the end of the dinner, when they asked for the bill, one thing happened that didn’t they will forget for the rest of their lives.

Someone, anonymously, has paid for the restaurant in their place, leaving a ticket:

Enjoy your girls. They won’t stay small. God bless your family.

The person who wrote that note was enchanted by the great love of those parents and the smiles of that family. However, she didn’t know what it was they really brought in.

Maxi and Daniel had discovered they were waiting triplets. Unfortunately, something went wrong and today they can only hug two. The emptiness of that third lost child accompanies them every day and, every time they celebrate something, yes they feel guilty. As if they were doing the little angel a disservice.

After birth, Londonthe boy, contracted a bacterial meningitis. It went out in the sun 7 weeks old.

Dad Daniel, after what happened in that restaurant, wanted to write a posts on social mediawhich has gone viral all over the world.