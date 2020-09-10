In Argentina, a household acquired by mail the severed head of their lacking grandfather in a mayonnaise field. Reported by the Every day Star.

The person left residence in January final yr and has not heard from him since. The police then despatched the cranium of the 70-year-old man in a field to kin after the stays have been present in a landfill.

The household of the deceased was outraged by such merciless remedy of the stays. As well as, the police didn’t discover out the reason for the demise of the person. Additionally they can not bury their grandfather with out a demise certificates from the authorities.

In Could, a prison case was opened into the invention of a person’s head within the northwest of the capital. In line with the official consultant of the Moscow division of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Yulia Ivanova, in a forest belt close to Planernaya Avenue, the top of an unknown individual was present in a rubbish bag. A prison case was initiated underneath Half 1 of Article 105 of the Legal Code of the Russian Federation (“Homicide”).