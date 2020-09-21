The family of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident with the participation of actor Mikhail Efremov, took the initiative to create a fund in his memory, said the lawyer of the injured party, Alexander Dobrovinsky.

“I will meet with them next week. We will discuss the possibility of filing a claim against Efremov and the idea of ​​creating a fund in memory of Sergei Zakharov, “he said. TASS Sunday 20 September

According to Dobrovinsky, none of the artist’s new lawyers contacted either him or the victims. He also did not comment on the statements of Efremov’s defenders about their intention to obtain a suspended sentence for him, stressing that he represents the interests of his brother, youngest son and widow Zakharov.

Efremov on September 8 was found guilty of an accident in the center of Moscow and sentenced to eight years in prison. Also, the artist was deprived of his driver’s license for three years. At the same time, it was decided not to deprive the actor of state awards.

On September 9, Efremov announced that he had refused the services of the lawyer Elman Pashayev, who represented him during the trial. According to the actor, the lawyer set him up.

Now Efremov’s defenders are Vladimir Vasiliev and Roman Filippov.

On June 8, Yefremov’s car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Lada driven by an online store courier Sergei Zakharov, who later died in hospital.