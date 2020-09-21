The family of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident with the participation of actor Mikhail Efremov, thought about creating a fund for the memory of their relative. This was told by the lawyer of the injured party, Alexander Dobrovinsky, reports TASS…

As the defender said, he will discuss the idea of ​​creating a fund with relatives next week. In addition, he will talk to the Zakharov family about filing a lawsuit against Efremov. The lawyer also added that the actor’s new defenders did not contact either him or the victims.

Earlier, Alexander Dobrovinsky appreciated the appearance of a new defender for the artist. According to him, he is glad that he has a good colleague.

The accident involving the actor occurred on June 8. The artist’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car, driven by the driver Sergei Zakharov. He died. On September 8, Efremov was sentenced to eight years in prison.