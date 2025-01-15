The family of Ángela Agudo, the 24-year-old Valencian woman in a vegetative state after suffering a serious motorcycle accident with her boyfriend in Thailand, has fulfilled their promise to donate the remaining money raised to a charitable cause. Specifically, his relatives have delivered close to 78,000 euros to the Ángel Nieto Foundationfocused on helping victims of traffic accidents. At the same time, as has been learned ABCthey have already paid 32,000 euros in taxes and they expect to have to pay -approximately- another 104,000 in the near future for the crowdfunding carried out to cover the health expenses and bring her back to Spain on a private medical plane.

As his brother Diego confirmed in statements to this newspaper, part of the money raised through donations has gone to a non-profit foundation. As the newspaper has advanced The Provinces and ABC has corroborated, the chosen one was the Ángel Nieto Foundation, created in 2018 and whose main objectives are to provide all types of aid to groups of victims and family members affected by traffic accidentsas well as protecting the legacy of the historic Spanish pilot and supporting young athletes. “We thought about several associations, but because of what happened to my sister and because I am also a motorcycle fan and a fan of Ángel Nieto, we thought it was the best option,” explains Diego Agudo.

In total, there were about 78,000 euros from a first bank account that Angela’s brother opened a few days after the accident that left the 24-year-old girl in a coma. As detailed, with full transparencyin which they received donations worth an amount that amounted to slightly over 200,000 euros. Of this money, half was used to pay for the medical plane so that the young woman from Godelleta could return with full health guarantee.

Likewise, you have already paid some 32,000 euros to the Tax Agency in relation to this money. “I brought a huge stack of papers,” says Diego, who had to submit individual taxation on a donation-by-donation basis. With all this, he points out that this current account has already been empty after the transfers of the medical plane, the Treasury and the Ángel Nieto Foundation.









However, Angela’s family’s payments to the Treasury will not stop there. According to his brother, the other account in which another family member linked the crowdfunding for which they received 301,000 euros through 27,000 donations after the case went viral on social networks, will have to pay more than 35%. In detail, they will have to pay some 104,000 euros approximately.

The difference between both accounts is that in the latter the GoFundMe intermediary, where the donation campaign was hosted, made a single payment of about 285,000 eurosafter charging around 15,600 in commission. Thus they will have to “pay almost the maximum”, according to the regional regulations on inheritance and donation tax, while in the first they paid “the minimum” by having to detail payment by payment, even if it was one euro or one hundred, but never above 7,000, an amount that opens the next range.

«The money was for Angela. We have done the best we couldsince no one is prepared for something like this,” explains Diego, who continues to collaborate in cleaning and reconstruction tasks after the damage of October 29, after demonstrating the excess amount that they have donated to a charitable cause linked to the tragedy he suffered. his sister three months ago on the Thai island of Samui. It should be remembered that this last account paid the other 140,000 euros for the private medical plane, which cost 240,000.

A couple of weeks ago they published the rest of the invoices on social networks, in which they detailed the payments for air transportation that the Government denied them through the Ministry of Defense and the medical costs of 5,000 euros per day for the young woman’s admission to the hospital. Thai hospital. Regarding the political response, Diego tells this newspaper that months later the only person who is still interested in the state of his sister’s health is the mayor of Godelleta, Amparo Pardo, and that no one from the central executive has called them to know about its evolution.

Regarding her recovery, Ángela arrived at the La Fe Hospital in Valencia at the end of October, where she remains admitted in a vegetative state. As confirmed by his relatives, he is now able to open one eye but the process is being slow, as he still does not respond to stimuli. «Compared to how it arrived it has improved a little. We talk to her a lot, we help her with physical therapy exercises and we hope that the day will come when she responds to us, even if it takes a year or whatever it takes,” says Diego.