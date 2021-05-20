“Let no one go through living in a hovel with fallen roofs and broken windows, without space for the five of us who are family, and with a cesspool because there is no sanitation network.” This is how Francisco Moreno describes his home in the hamlet of Los Sáez. At 34 years of suffering from the precariousness of the house, he has filed a complaint in the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of San Javier against the mayor, Visitación Martínez, and the councilors José Fernández Andreo (Heritage), Ángela Gaona (Urbanism ) and Fuensanta García (Social Welfare) for the alleged crimes of prevarication, falsification of documents and fraud. They also sue the municipal secretary, Carlos Balboa, for the same crimes.

The slum, property of the City Council, was granted to the Moreno family in 1987 by means of a rental contract, when the floods of that year left his family and many others homeless. After having them housed for months at the Los Alcázares military base, they were provided with these walls, without sewers or sanitation network to evacuate the sewage.

In order to house the largest number of families, the Town Hall divided the house in two, which was a single cadastral unit, and housed Francisco and his family on one side, and another family on the other, although Francisco was the that he had signed a rental contract in the Town Hall stating stays that he has not enjoyed, due to the partition. In fact, Francisco and his wife have to sleep in the dining room, along with their two older children, both of whom are disabled.

“Let no one go through living in a hovel with fallen roofs and broken windows,” laments Francisco Moreno



The complaint attaches a report from the Mental Health Unit of the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in which the psychiatrist Jesús Soler describes how they suffer from “serious mental disorders, recognized both at the level of dependency and disability.”

The specialist also emphasizes that “there are five members of the family living in a small home and in unsanitary conditions.” He testifies that “these conditions can clinically affect the underlying conditions of both patients.”

Less meters



“The home that was awarded to me does not correspond to reality, since it has fewer meters, fewer rooms than the one that was awarded, and the City Council has looked the other way,” the plaintiff says in the complaint.

He also informs the judge that “last February, the municipal secretary and councilor Fernández Andreo gave me a document to sign my wife and I, indicating a few meters and a description that do not correspond to the house.” He clarifies that “I refuse to sign the document – by which the City Council transferred the property to him – as it contains fraudulent elements and deceptions to exempt the City Council from responsibility with respect to the house.”

Francisco has reached a state of “despair” with the substandard housing, due to the unsanitary conditions, the lack of space for his children and the serious deterioration of the construction.

For his part, the Councilor for Heritage, José Fernández Andreo, assures that “it will be necessary to take the corresponding measures and give them a valid solution for them and for the Administration.” The mayor acknowledges that the substandard housing “does not meet the conditions”, but affirms that “it will be the technicians who will have to say the solution of the two plots.” “If they have already gone to court, then it will have to be expedited,” says the mayor. “The issue was already on the table.”