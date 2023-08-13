Basketball players become immortal inside a gigantic silver sphere. It is impossible not to see the building that houses the Hall of Fame, located in the city of Springfield, on the side of the Connecticut River and on the border between this state and Illinois. On Saturday morning, the museum was packed with tourists dressed in gym clothes, taking pictures of themselves in vintage Celtics jerseys or Shaquille O’Neal’s oversized sneakers. Fans also took pictures in front of the huge glass wall that contains hundreds of names of the women and men who have made basketball popular since 1959. As of this weekend there are 12 new names. They call them the class of 2023.

John Rusin and Lala Duncan, a couple originally from Wisconsin, walked through the Hall of Fame this morning wearing a Pau Gasol shirt and a Lakers jacket, the Los Angeles team with which the Spaniard won two titles. Gasol is one of the twelve who have entered the basketball Olympus this year. He does it together with Frenchman Tony Parker, who won four championships with the San Antonio Spurs, and German Dirk Nowitzki, who played 21 seasons, his entire career, for the Dallas Mavericks, a city to which he gave his first championship ring. the nba. These three players have forever deepened the European footprint in the basketball league.

“Part of the beauty of this experience is that you join a group of legends and players, from Hall of Famers, who welcome you, say ‘welcome to the club’. It is appreciated that these players are present to reassure you, ”Gasol said on the red carpet, when he confessed to being somewhat nervous about what was to come at night. This despite having a year of recognition. In March, the Lakers retired the 16 worn by Gasol in Los Angeles, one of the highest honors for a player.

Images from the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Illinois. Louis Paul Beauregard

Inside Symphony Hall, the theater that hosted the ceremony, there were players, coaches and referees, who are part of the great family that Gasol and his promotion now join. People recognize them thanks to an orange jacket, the same color as a basketball, a garment of such an incombinable color that it only serves to stand out in this sea of ​​legends, records and statistics. Active players such as Celtics star Jason Tatum, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Chris Paul, one of the best point guards in the league, were in a lower category today than their peers. They will have to wait four years after retiring to join this select group.

In his speech, Gasol paused for a moment to acknowledge the first wave European players. He spoke about his compatriot Fernando Martín, the Lithuanians Sarunas Marciulionis and Arvidas Sabonis, the German Detlef Schremph, the Serbian Vlade Divac and the Croatians Drazen Petrovic and Dino Rada. He also mentioned Toni Kukoc, the legendary forward for Jugoplastika from Split and the Jordan Bulls. He was Gasol’s great inspiration when he was a kid. Today he has accompanied him at his entrance to the Hall. “If they had told me as a child I would not have believed it. And yet here we are,” Gasol said. His other presenter was Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the Lakers legend, who was unable to attend due to illness.

“Back then, in the early 1980s and 1990s, it must have been tougher being a European in the NBA and being away from home. I have a lot of respect for them because if it was hard for us, I don’t want to imagine how hard it must have been for the first to come,” Marc Gasol, Pau’s younger brother, who was part of the delegation that accompanied the Barca star. Few have followed the path of his brother so closely as Marc while he was building his own, which shone with its own light. “In a collective sport, where the individual prize is rare, being part of this group and this class seems incredible to me,” said Marc of his older brother.

On stage, Pau reminded the audience that he was pierced by his brother. “Crazy, we’re probably the only siblings that have been traded for each other,” he said. In recent days, the American press has recalled the story of that signing, which changed the family history and the destiny of the NBA at the end of the 2000s.

Two tourists photograph the 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes Germany’s Dirk Nowitzki. Louis Paul Beauregard

The agreement was built in secret for several weeks in 2008 and began with a meeting in Italy between the owner of the Lakers, Jerry Buss and his star, Kobe Bryant, who was running out of patience for not having the help to win a qualification. Buss asked him for a little more time to find the part the team needed. He and his daughter, Jeanie Buss, who today pulls the strings for the Lakers, set their sights on Gasol, who came to the NBA in the 2001 draft from the Memphis Grizzlies and the following year became the first foreigner named as a rookie in the NBA. anus. Memphis, a franchise in crisis, struck an attractive deal sending Gasol to Los Angeles in exchange for three players, a first-round draft pick and the rights to Marc, who extended the Gasols’ legacy in Tennessee. The carambola to achieve the transfer was widely criticized.

One of his biggest critics of that signing was San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, who called it “incomprehensible.” Today, in a move of fate, Gasol and Popovich have entered the Hall of Fame together. The severity used by Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, was because he knew that the Lakers had finally gotten the piece to become almost invincible in the West. Led by Phil Jackson, the Lakers reached three straight finals. The first was lost against Boston. Celtics star Kevin Garnett was part of his tribute today. “He turned into a monster. Very few people dominated in the NBA and internationally as he did”, Garnett assured in a video, referring to the three medals that Gasol won with the Spain team.

One of the most emotional moments of the night for Gasol was when he remembered Bryant. The first night he arrived in Los Angeles after that bombing that was the transfer. The Lakers star had sent him a message. He wanted to go see him at the hotel he had arrived at. It didn’t matter that he was late at night. He “wanted to make sure he got the message: welcome to town, welcome to the team. Now we have to win a championship. And that was it. After that he said good night, ”said the center. “I would like nothing more than for you to be here with Gigi,” he added later in memory of the plane crash that killed the basketball legend and the lives of eight other people, including his daughter.

Tony Parker, upon arrival at Symphony Hall, Springfield. CJ GUNTHER (EFE)

On stage, the honorees recalled their beginnings, the first moment that made them fall in love with the game. Which basketball star did they see on television and began to imitate on the courts. It was the case of Dwyane Wade, who grew up in Chicago going to baskets with his father at the age of five. Tonight he has confessed that he wore arm tights during his 15-year career, and four championships, in honor of Allen Iverson. Next to him, the Philadelphia guard who broke all the molds, listened to him next to him and limited himself to touching his chest in thanks. Wade, a star from Miami, brought his father up for starting him on this journey. “We are in the Hall of Fame!” He told her in the middle of a hug.

The 2023 promotion asked the new generations not to stop dreaming. “I always tell my kids to dream big. If when you tell your dreams they are not laughing at you, you are not dreaming big enough,” said Tony Parker, another legend who has risen to the top of basketball in the most European generation of the Hall of Fame.

