After the request of the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, the investigation was closed and Teresa Amalia García and Valeria Martinovich were sent to oral proceedings, the mother and sister of Fabián Gutiérrez, the former private secretary of the vice president who was assassinated in July of last year. They are accused of money laundering in a case linked to the case known as the Cuadernos de la Bribes. There are a total of fourteen defendants who will face the oral debate, after the elevation signed by Judge Julián Ercolini.

Fabián Gutiérrez was a millionaire. For justice his patrimony could not be justified and at stake there is goods for 900 million pesos. The former secretary of Cristina Kirchner was assassinated in July 2020 in El Calafate, where he built a large part of the businesses and acquired properties, which are part of the money laundering investigation.

When the judge Carlos Narvarte accused the three young men identified as responsible for the crime, referred to a search for money by them. The Resources judge confirmed his hypothesis and spoke of dollars that could be of illicit origin.

At the time of joining the National Public Administration, Gutiérrez only had a “Chevrolet Tigra model 2000” car, valued at 18,000 pesos, and had deposits and cash for a total of 37,590 pesos. According to prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, who asked that his family be sent to trial, he ended up managing a “flow of money that markedly exceeded the former official’s financial capacity.”

Justice went further, and the indictment indicated that The “great bond of trust with the marriage of Néstor Carlos Kirchner and Cristina Elisabet Fernández could not be omitted., over the years ”because“ it exceeds the proper tasks that a Secretary of the Presidency may have with respect to a specific Ministry of the National State. ”In addition, it was detailed that“ Gutiérrez was present in places where the dynamics regarding the collection, punctually, when it was delivered to one of its final recipients “.

The patrimony of Fabián Gutiérrez, which according to the Justice never managed to justify, includes dozens of houses, yachts, high-end cars, hotels and companies. Now they will seek to finish them off. “The numerous real estate properties, the variety of high-end vehicles, hotels and boats reported by the extensive survey carried out by the Investigating Magistrate translate, with the provisional nature of this instance, into the conviction required to affirm the materiality of the facts, “was determined in the case by maintaining that all these assets were acquired illegally.

Gutiérrez’s mother and sister were involved in the case because, according to the Justice, the money movements they carried out “are not conditional” on their economic capacity. The liens against them are for 650 million pesos.

During the investigation, the justice system recognized the existence of a “criminal organization that from the highest authorities of the Executive Power of the Nation and the former Ministry of Federal Planning, Public Investment and Services, in the period that goes from May 25, 2003 to December 9, 2015, they designed a mechanism to collect illegal money in order to enrich themselves illicitly and also allocate it to the commission of other crimes. “

In that file, known as the Notebooks of the Bribes, Cristina Kirchner is the main defendant: she was sent to trial as head of the illicit association that, the accusation maintains, was dedicated to the collection of illegal funds.

When referring to the section that involved Gutiérrez, it was determined that part of that money resulting from the alleged bribes, was received by the former secretary and “put into circulation on the market in order to appear to be of legal origin.”

The maneuvers could be carried out through purchase and sale operations, exchanges and donations of movable and immovable property “with overvaluations and undervaluations, constitution of companies that later had no commercial activity or without the economic capacity for the operations they carried out; simulation of debts or mortgages “, maintains the accusation with which they were sent to oral trial to those involved.

As part of these money laundering operations, it was also determined that the corporate conformations had “little use of the banking system to avoid the traceability of funds, income and assets not declared or wrongly declared to make it difficult to detect them; operations that are not conditional on the economic capacity of those, among other maneuvers, thus generating confusion about their assets “.

Gutiérrez’s illicit activities were carried out approximately between 2008 and 2018, “Part of the illicit funds derived from public corruption are destined to the acquisition of property and personal property in this country, more precisely in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, and in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego.”

That substantial patrimony was exposed by the Financial Information Unit (UIF) of the macrista management, when it denounced Gutiérrez and his entourage for money laundering. Is about 36 properties (houses, cabins, hotels) located in El Calafate, Río Gallegos and Ushuaia, about 35 cars and at least three boats.

Fabián Gutiérrez, his mother Teresa Amalia García, his sister Valeria Alejandra Martinovich, both as co-authors of money laundering, and another group of defendants participated in these maneuvers: Matías Enrique Lazzaro Raimondo, Oscar Raúl Núñez, Humberto Rodrigo Mieres Vera, Diego Carlos Riestra, Germán Alberto Rodríguez, Alberto Luis Fernández, Rosa Susana Gillone, Diego Miguel Derdey, Diego Fernando Mangione, Javier Alfredo De La Torre, Jorge Mozo and David Maico Miguel.

