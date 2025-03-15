The family of Alberto Hernández Cortésthe 31 -year -old man who disappeared on August 4, 2018 when he went for a walk in his field in new houses, in the municipality of Mula (Murcia), has confirmed that the human remains found a week ago in the area correspond to the young man.

He has done it this Friday on the Facebook page All x Alberto through a statement in which they indicate that “Finally” can rest “After hard years of struggle, during which we leave the skin both on the ground and in dissemination by networks.”

“We didn’t think this miracle was going to happen And it has happened. There are thousands of families who do not have this fate, “they said. In the statement, the family points out that for a long time it was looking for it” much further “where it has finally been found,” following a triangulation that they gave us their very wrong mobile. “

And it is that the area where the remains have been located, close to the family home where Alberto left to walk in 2018, “He stopped looking especially for the shortage of media that exist for these types of situations: human means, technological and constant means of ordered tracking. “

For the family, “it is a happy day, in addition to sad, because Thanks to chance and destiny A neighbor found a track about Alberto that “have finally led them to his whereabouts.”

Likewise, the hikers, rescue teams, volunteers and friends who “joined the shakes we made every weekend.” “Good people who threw us a cableand we want to celebrate with them and you that everything is over, not in the best way … but at least it is over. “” Now the family will fire him in the strictest intimacy. Until always, “adds the statement.