The clock stopped at 12:30 noon on Saturday, October 7 at the Garkovich family home. At that time, Danny and his wife received the last message from his daughter Dafna and her son-in-law, Iván Illarramendi, a 47-year-old native of Zarautz. The text message read: “Help, help!” Then there was a silence that lasts to this day, as occurs in the homes of more than 200 Israeli families. «We live just a hundred meters away, they were in the bunker at home and we were in ours. We couldn’t talk, we communicated with text messages until at 12:30 we lost coverage and contact,” he explains.

Danny Garkovich is responsible for firefighters in an area that goes from the border with Gaza to the border with Egypt. Chilean by birth, he lives in the small kibbutz of Kisufim, with barely 300 inhabitants, one of the first places that Hamas militants reached in the surprise assault that left 1,300 Israelis dead and more than 200 kidnapped. «We don’t like the word kidnapped, for cases like Dafna and Iván we use the word ‘disappeared’ because we have not received any proof of life. We hope that a ceasefire will be declared soon so that an international organization such as the Red Cross can enter and contact them,” he says in an interview via Zoom. Between daily work, funerals and meetings with the hostages’ families, there are not enough hours in the day for him.

Dafna and Iván had lived in Kisufim for eight years, “they are a simple couple, they live happily here, we are very close. They work in a nearby kibbutz. Iván is a big football fan, he is a fan of Athletic Bilbao and from time to time he also cooks dishes from his homeland, some good prawns,” Danny recalls excitedly. He defines his son-in-law as “a serious, reserved, hard-working boy who has learned Hebrew, which is difficult for a foreigner. They love him very much in his work and he teaches us a word in Basque: kaixo (hello).

50% hope



He dreams of the day when they come home, he will open the door for them and say “welcome”, but he is realistic and knows that “any option has 50 percent positive things, but the other half is also possible. If the Hamas people have been able to do this, we don’t know what they will be capable of doing if cornered. Any hope has a 50 percent chance of being positive, we cannot say that the world stops because we want to get off, this is the reality. Danny looks to the future and says, “I don’t see any reason to leave the kibbutz, we think we should be there. Let’s hope that the problem ends definitively for us and for the innocent people on the other side of the border.

Iván’s father-in-law addresses a message to the international media because “you can help us by spreading this message, showing the disasters we have suffered in Israel. Now more attention is focused on Gaza and we must keep in mind that everything that happens inside is a consequence of what they did to us, our feelings are with the innocents on the other side. The Garkovich family is in permanent contact with Iván’s brother in Spain and informs him of everything that reaches them regarding the situation. The greatest wish is to be able to give you good news soon.