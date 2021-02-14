“LIAR !!!!!! ALL A LIE #”. Thus, in capital letters, Natalia -the daughter of the late former president of Boca, Pedro Pompilius, celebrated the triumph that the family of the former leader obtained in court in the trial carried out against the media businessman Jacobo Winograd, who launched a “fake news” on the causes of the death of Mauricio Macri’s former running mate in the institution xeneize.

“With lies you can go very far … But what you can’t is to go back”, added Pedro’s hurt daughter on his Instagram account @natapompilio. “IT WILL BE JUSTICE !!!!!!! “, completed in another post with the news and Jacobo’s face. “It was not expensive because he says he does not have any good in his name. It does not matter, what matters is that you LIED. You said anything because talking is free !!!! YOU DEMONSTRATED. names never again and let my old man rest in peace. Shame … “, Natalia expanded.

Winograd declared bankruptcy after losing the trial for saying that Pompilio was with Jésica Cirio and was sentenced to pay 340 thousand pesos in 2012, but never paid. At the end of last year the Justice ruled that he has no assets to execute.

Pedro Pompilio, along with Mauricio Macri, died of a heart attack. Photo: Clarín Archive.

And now he has filed for bankruptcy. In this way, the mediatician Jacobo Winograd is “formally bankrupt and bankrupt”, As determined by the Justice after years of investigating his assets to be able to execute them and thus pay off the debt he had with Pedro Pompilio’s family since 2012.

Juan Román Riquelme’s goal celebration in tribute to the president of Boca who died in 2008. Photo: Reuters / Enrique Marcarian.

The issue was that in that year, Silvia Suller’s former partner was with Jey Mammon and, interviewed by her character Estelita, said that the president of Boca had relations with Jésica Cirio. The family of the late businessman took him to court and lost.

Jacobo Winograd and his television “marriage” with Silvia Suller. Photo: Clarín Archive.

They sentenced him to pay the sum of 340 thousand pesosbut he did not say he did not have the money. They investigated his assets and as determined by the judges, he has nothing and is financially bankrupt. This was published in the Official Gazette. Those sayings (about the alleged Pompilio-Cirio affair) also forced him to apologize on social networks. At that moment, Jacobo had to go out to clarify and ask for forgiveness.

Leandro Pompilio at the funeral of Pedro, his father and de Boca, who died on October 31, 2008. Photo: Clarín Archive.

It was 2013 and the media, invited to the Jey Mammon play, reproduced the version about the sexual night that the football leader would have spent with Jésica Cirio, which would have resulted in his death from cardiac arrest, always, according to Winograd.

“It turned out that I had brought Pompilio a mine and names like Cirio were thrown. I want to clarify that Cirio was NEVER with Pompilio and I NEVER took a woman to Pompilio. I also want to apologize to their families for this confusion. To Norma, his wife and their children Leandro and Natalia “, wrote a letter on his Facebook account with which the media outlet tried to retract, trying to repair his “error”.

Martín Insaurralde, Jésica Cirio and their daughter Chloé. Photo. Clarín Archive.

Eight years after the lawsuit filed by Pedro Pompilio’s children for that spicy version of his death, Jacobo Winograd declared bankruptcy.

And although he hardly found out that Pompilio’s family was going to initiate legal action, Jacobo publicly apologized, saying that “They took things out of context.” But it was Justice who ordered him to pay more than 340,000 pesos to Pompilio’s relatives. The media never paid, for which they requested the bankruptcy that, now, has just been published in the Official Gazette.

The funeral of Pedro Pompilio, then president of Boca, among family and friends. Photo: Sergio Goya.

“I want to ratify what I put a while ago about the Pompilius issue. The day I was with Estelita (Jey Mammon’s character) I started talking with the verbiage that characterizes me and on TV they took things out of context. I want to clarify it. It turned out that I had brought Pompilio a mine, names like Cirio were thrown. I want to clarify that Cirio was NEVER with Pompilio and I NEVER took a woman to Pompilio. I also want to apologize to their families for this confusion, to Norma, his wife and their children Leandro and Natalia. I clarify again that I never take a woman to Pompilio and I flatly deny Cirio. It was not what I meant. My verbiage played a trick on me and that’s why I want to clarify it now in writing and more calmly. It turns out that now they started a lawsuit for what I said, we will see what justice says, “Jacobo wrote on his social networks

The bankruptcy judgment was issued in December 2020. The Official Gazette published that the media millionaire was decreed in bankrupt and that “Creditors may send (all documentation) to the Ana Graciela Ventura union.”

