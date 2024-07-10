The family of American mountaineer William Stampfl shared the excitement of the moment when they learned that her body had been found after 22 years.

Bill, as he was known, disappeared while climbing a mountain at more than 6,700 meters above sea level in Peru, and was found mummified, with his clothes in good condition, according to local police.

Bill was reported missing in June 2002 after being buried by an avalanche on the 6,757-meter Huascarán, in the Ancash region, about 400 kilometers north of Lima.

His body was discovered by two brothers, Ryan Cooper and Wesley Waren, who were climbing the mountain on June 27. Cooper contacted a woman and asked for help in locating the deceased’s relatives. He managed to reach Bill’s son, Joseph, two days later and sent him photographs of the man’s belongings.

Joseph said he was “shocked” by the news and needed time to process it. Now, he is in charge of managing the return of the body, which was flown to the United States for an autopsy in Peru. His sister, Jennifer, said the news made her “happy” but also reopened “wounds.”

“My heart sank. After 22 years, I had accepted that he was there. He’s part of the mountain. As if we would never get him back. The fact that he was found opened all the wounds“, Jennifer Stampfl told ‘CNN’.

Jennifer shared a photo of her father, which she believes was taken on the Huascarán hill, where he died. The image was found on a roll of film that was among his belongings in the hotel room.

Bill’s wife, Janet Stampfl, said who thought her husband’s body would never be found.

“There’s no preparation for your husband being killed instantly,” Janet recalled. “It’s an answer to so many prayers from so many people.”

Stampfl, who was climbing with two other climbers (Steve Erskine and Matthew Richardson), was the eldest, aged 58 at the time.

A Los Angeles Times publication, at the time of the trio’s disappearance, recalled that Stampfl made one of his first ascents to the summit of the Mount Baldy, which is just over 1,200 meters high.

Janet recalled that her husband was in a lot of pain after his first climb of Baldy. Despite that bad experience, he and Erskine began to discuss (albeit jokingly) their desire to climb Everest.

Together with his two friends, Stampfl He faced several of the world’s great summits, such as Denali (in Alaska) and Kilimanjaro.

Born in Austria and trained as a civil engineer, he divided his time between climbing and his work, which he did independently.

On the climb that would prove fatal, Stampfl carried just over 60 pounds (27 kg) during the ascent, which would take seven days to complete. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, he also carried a small bag of origami turtles, a gift from his wife, which was a joke between the couple.

Clothes and boots in good condition

The discovery was made possible by the melting of glaciers in the region, caused by climate change, a phenomenon that affects the Peruvian Andes mountain range.

Stampfl was dressed in his climbing gear, harness and boots, all in good condition, as shown in images released by police. The rescuers identified him thanks to the American passport found among his clothes.

