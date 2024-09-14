Miguel Ortiz, 43 years old and a member of the International Legion that fights the Russian invasion, is believed to have died last November while carrying out a rescue mission, according to his fellow soldiers.

Saturday, September 14, 2024, 17:04











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

After ten months without any news about his whereabouts, the relatives of Miguel Ortiz, the Cantabrian soldier who disappeared in November last year in Ukraine, have decided to declare him dead. And to pay tribute to him, they have announced that a funeral will be held on the 27th …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



