Ayman Serti was found dead engulfed in flames on the street. He had left the house to go buy pizza for the whole family

The case of Ayman Serti is still shrouded in mystery. The sixteen-year-old of Moroccan origin, who lived in Merí, in the province of Messina, together with his family, was found lifeless on the street, engulfed in flames.

The sixteen year old left home to go to buy pizzas for his family and never returned. His brother called him dozens of times without ever receiving an answer and so the family raised the alarm. Then it heartbreaking epilogue.

Investigators are tracking a extreme gesturebut the family does not believe this hypothesis.

Ayman Serti was a quiet boy, who had no problems and was not bullied. She had no reason to take her own life. This is what family members think and, through their lawyer, ask truth and justice.

Before leaving home, the 16-year-old has received a message on whatsapp. Since then it has shown itself hasty in the eyes of his family. He had also asked the manager of the pizzeria to hurry up, because he had to leave. Did you then meet anyone? A date gone bad? The sudden decision to take his own life following that mysterious encounter?

All questions that for now have not yet found an answer. The investigators stay looking into cellphone of the boy, with the hope of finding useful clues to solve the case and with the aim of finding that WhatsApp message that Ayman Serti would have received before leaving the house.

Ayman was a quiet boy. He wasn’t a victim of bullying, he had left school to become an industrial expert and had moved to the hotel management institute in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto. He didn’t have any particular problems, why would he kill himself?

The investigators found next to his lifeless body, engulfed in flames, one flammable liquid bottle and they did not identify any signs of violence on the body. In recent days it has been autopsy performed and now the results are awaited, which could be fundamental for reconstructing the dynamics of the death.