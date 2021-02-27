Livestock intensification in marginal areas like the NEA requires intelligence, a lot of organization and technologies. In sporting terms, it could be said that, in these regions, to face something like this, the best attack is a good defense. You have to know the limitations, and equip yourself well, to reduce the margin of error and, therefore, its impact to be as successful as possible in the bad years that include climatic variability, environmental difficulties and, of course, economic ups and downs.

Keeping these precepts clear, in Reconquista, north of Santa Fe, the Berli family was encouraged a few years ago to intensify by incorporating technologies that range from touch to insemination, with hyper-early weaning and weaning. Thus they managed to bring production to a complete cycle that can end with steers quickly for the domestic market or heavy for export. A graphical fact shows how difficult the “play” is: 90% of the field is scrubland and ravine. Only 10% of the field has agricultural aptitude, and those fields that are destined to produce food, some are even flooded.

Hyper-early weaning calves.

“El Mainumbí”, that’s the name of the field that Horacio Berli inherited from his grandparents, is 50 kilometers from the city of Reconquista, on Route 31. Currently, Berli exploits it with his wife and two of his three children: Matías and Juan, who attended primary school in a rural school, then secondary school at the Escuela de Familia Agrícola (EFA) and studied Rural Administration at the Reconquista UTN.

Everyone serves their game. Matías, who is the oldest, lives in the countryside and is in charge of the livestock part. Juan, from the agricultural part. They are both in administrative management. They also do bagging service for wet beans.

They work about 1000 hectares of their own and 1500 leased (to a brother and an uncle of Héctor). And recently, after several years, they managed to compare another 200 hectares 4 kilometers from “El Manumbí” but they are not yet productive. They have 650 bellies and about 500 steers.

Environmental heterogeneity

Carlos Dimundo, from CREA and the School of Hope, Santa Fe, referred to some questions about the intensification in this area of ​​Santa Fe forested wedge where “El Mainumbí” is located.

Lot of steers reared in the field.

“The dense mixed forest predominates, with quebrachal, carob, pajonales and estuaries, and the topography is quite flat, which associated with the salinity of the soil and a clay structure and fine materials makes them flooded for several months”, Dimundo said. . And he added: “Regarding the climate, there is a very marked seasonality and rainfall, although it can remain on average from one year to another, can change at the moment in which they occur, which forces to do stakeouts, for example , if spring comes later than usual ”.

“You suffer more when you don’t have a good summer than when winters are with a lack of water, because the latter are more to be expected, on the other hand, a summer without rain complicates the production of food for the whole winter,” said Dimundo.

Livestock production

“As you know, the last year the rains have not accompanied us in this area, which makes us deny enough to carry out the exploitation,” said Berli, who has braford rodeos in 3/8 and half blood crosses. They add some angus to give ease of calving.

With regard to services and weaning, they do a 15-month service, from November 1 to January 10. “Insemination is carried out, and hyper-early weaning is carried out, because without this resource it is impossible for the cow to arrive in a condition suitable to be pregnant again,” Berli said. The rearing is on a pastoral basis.

As explained by Matías Berli, during the first day of the year of the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA), hyper-early weaning is done to 15-month service heifers, second-service cows and general rodeo cows with body condition less than 3.

For this purpose it has a round corral, with good height, shade and clean water, which is close to the hull “because it requires a lot of attention.” “They go from infants to ruminants in a short period, we allocate the best we have, an alfalfa, oatmeal or natural reserved field where they go out to eat on an hourly basis, we read dung and we comply with a health plan, thus we achieve profits of 700/800 grams / day ”, said Matías Berli.

It is supplemented at 1.5% of the live weight with corn grain, soybean expeller first, sunflower later and a protein nucleus. Thus, they arrive in March / April with 150 or 160 kilos and can combine them with conventional weaning calves.

Juan Berli, agricultural manager, said that they estimate that the sorghum pangare they use in hyper-early weaning calves has a production of 30,000 to 35,000 kilos per hectare of green matter. “They graze during the day, in plots of 1/4 hectare, where approximately 290 calves of between 120 and 140 kilos are released,” said Juan.

For the general herd, both second and third calving, they have a 90-day service. All in all, they achieve a pregnancy rate that averages 90%. The weaning, in addition to the hyperprecocious, are assembled in three batches: March, April and May.

Lots of steers rearing in the field.

“We manage three herds within the farm in the first winter and those calves based on grass and a small supplementation of 1.2% of live weight are reared the first winter, which are around 120-150 days until later. Spring is coming, ”Berli said. And he added: “The objective of this is for the animal to gain weight by following the growth curve that the animal has, neither weight, nor muscle nor structure is sacrificed.”

In the field, the first winter, they have earnings of 500 grams per day, which is good for the area. “The second winter we make a termination of that steer, if the numbers close to sell a heavy export steer it is locked up for 45-60 days and it is finished from August to October with 500 kilos, if not, it is sold lighter to the domestic market. ”, Explained Horacio Berli.

Technological evolution

Part of the information with which the Berli are managed is the product of the affinity they have with the Inta Reconquista, Inta Las Toscas and Inta Colonia Benítez, in addition to everything they share with the CREA Groups of the North of Santa Fe, which are six groups with 46 companies in which 170,000 hectares are exploited, 60% of fields that make breeding, 30% livestock-agricultural and only 10% that is pure agricultural.

In “El Mainumbí” the incorporation of technologies was gradual. “We started when we entered CREA doing tacts, it seems a lie, because it is a simple and practical thing that we did not do, then we made pasture divisions, genetic improvement, the service of the heifer that was at 3 years old, we shortened it to 18 months, we implemented a good health plan, we took records and began to improve the rearing, “Berli listed. And he added: “Then came early weaning, the termination of steers to corral, we incorporated mega-thermal foragers, we trained ourselves and our staff, among other things.”

Already in the year 2000, the fact of having good pregnancies made them begin to see many losses, losses, so they did a survey of the causes, and began to make rolls of mega-thermals, added the self-consumption silos, and adjusted loads of according to forage and weaning budgets.

Some numbers from the field

The Mainumbí has ​​information from the year 1988. Regarding the percentage of pregnancy, it was 76.8% when they started and the last of 2020 marked 87%. The average of all these years has been 85.8%. “We think it’s not easy in areas like this to maintain such a high average for so long,” Berli said.

Regarding the weight of the calves, it was 164 kilos on average between 2011 and 2020.

With a minimum of 144 and a maximum of 190 kilos. “The years that we produce the lightest calves is because there was much more hyper-early or early weaning and the calves that were in the field were lighter,” explained the producer.

In rearing, the target for live weight gain the first winter is 600 grams per head per day. “If this is not fulfilled, we do not reach the weight of the heifer for the service, in the case of the male, it may have a lower gain because then it compensates, but the idea is that it does not lose the growth curve”, repeated Berli.

The data on meat production is divided into two stages. A period from 1992 to 2006, where the production was 64 kilos per hectare and another from 2007 to 2020 where the average production was 82.5 kg / ha.

Finally, some economic indicators with gross margins. In breeding it is 62 dollars per hectare, wintering 76 per hectare and the profitability of the field is an average of 2.9% including the value of the land.

“There is no single path, each system has to find its own, we must not think of it only as an increase in productivity per surface area, because we tend to close in on it, and sometimes, intensifying has to do with recognizing the limiting factors of production and try to solve it with what we have available “, said Dimundo, who also highlighted the role of human resources in the company:” There is an organizational technology that has to do with records, information and communication and that if it works well it allows everyone to adjust and learn from mistakes ”.