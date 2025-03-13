With the passing of the days, more details are still known about the facts that preceded the death of Social Educator Belén Cortés, allegedly murdered last Sunday in a Badajoz protected floor. The 72 hours before the tragic event could be key to understanding what happened.

On Friday, two of the three minors allegedly involved in the homicide, are found in Villafranca de los Barros, after taking escape days. They appear, in fact, in the municipality of which the largest of the two-JGGde 15 years old. The other boy’s family –DGP-, the child’s child, assures ABC that it is the mother of the other teenager who gives them shelter and facilitates the purchase and consumption of drugs: “It gives them money to buy drugs (heroin and cocaine) and comes to consume them next to them,” says Fernando Cumbres, spokesman for the family.

While they rule out that this woman helped them in the escape, they emphasize that she “knew that her son should not be there” and “did not inform the authorities.” Cumbres ensures that this story is the one that DGP itself tells the Civil Guard and the deceased Belén Cortés. It is at that time that his family decides to denounce both JJG and his parent with the aim of “separating” both minors. Bethlehem itself is the one that urges the family to put that complaint, which is recorded on Saturday morning in Villanueva de la Serena.

Despite the unpleasant situation, the minors return to the Badajoz tuteldo villa. And they do it together. DGP’s father, then, fears reprisals against his son for having told the Civil Guard what had happened with the other teenager and his mother. That is why, in addition to the complaint, he sends an email to the managing company of the villaged chalet to request security measures and urge both to be separated.









In fact, on Sunday afternoon, moments before being allegedly murdered, Belén Cortés exchanges messages with DGP’s father and speak precisely about the need to separate both minors. The efforts, says the family spokesman, “were going to start on Monday.” Bethlehem herself, she says, was “completely aware” that it was feared by the integrity of the child. However, the messages ceased at a time of the night, in which they understand, began to be attacked.

JJG, the group leader

The family spokesman, who emphasizes the commitment and collaboration with the authorities, admits that the child under 15- JJG- had a certain attitude of leadership over that of 14: “It is more mature, more forceful in the treatment, DGP is a preteen, but with a still childish mentality.” They also understand that they were two very different profiles. DGP had over -coexistence measures in educational group, after having assaulted his father, but “he was not a criminal.” However, the family insists that, if it is guilty, you must pay for it.

The youngest, DGP, had not lived with his father for four years, after a “bellicose and belligerent divorce.” And he had with him, says the family spokesman, a “visceral relationship and even cyclothymic.”

Why do they return to the chalet?

It is one of the big questions that are being asked these days. Why did they return to the villaged chalet? If there were risks, if a complaint had been filed, why did it be decided to return? DGP’s paternal family spokesman wonders where the ruling is: “Either the Civil Guard did not warn the Minors Prosecutor’s Office or the Minors Prosecutor’s Office did not take care, or it was understood that it was not relevant.” Cumbres says that “no measure is remembered” and says not to impute any fault “neither the Board nor the company.”

Meanwhile, the family of Belén Cortés has already appeared as a private accusation for a crime of murder, as announced by his lawyer Raúl Montaño. On the other hand, none of the three minors, as ABC has been confirmed, have recognized the homicide. Moreover, the lawyer of the child’s child has announced that he will resort to the closed regime of his defendant, because he assures that he has had “anything to do” with the death of Bethlehem and there is, he says, testimony that could demonstrate it.

The minors who are being defended by two lawyers from Mérida and one from Olivenza. The dean of the Badajoz Bar Association ensures that it was to prevent successive resignations from occurring as there is a high probability that there will be interest on the party or to be known to linked people. In fact, the sentimental couple of Belén Cortés is a renowned attorney of Badajoz, very dear to his companions.