Khawla Ali (Dubai)

Distinguished families go through an arduous journey of effort and perseverance in order to develop the skills of their members, and guide them in a way that makes them always on the path of excellence and creativity, and the family of Khamis Al-Kindi is one among many families, which found that the real investment lies in children, and in how to raise a generation capable of fighting The world of intellectual and technological development, which the world around us is witnessing, by laying the correct methodological foundations, so that young people rise to it step by step and ultimately achieve its goals.

Sarah and Alia Al Kindi are happy with their prizes

‘Assistive robot’

The girl Sarah Khamis Al-Kindi (16 years old) has ambition before her age, and a constant desire to search and learn has made her more informed, educated and intelligent. Sarah says: I like to learn every day a new skill that benefits me, and refines my personality, and due to my love for reading, I became more able to recite poetic verses. Besides playing, to which I also allocate some of my time, and certainly the sport of swimming, which makes me always active and on the verge of exercising my life more lively, and perhaps the most that I find myself in is programming and innovation, as I created the “assistant robot”, despite the difficulties I faced in Innovative design process, however, that didn’t stop me from continuing.

Among Sarah’s accomplishments, she received the Sharjah Award for Excellence and Excellence, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, the Inking Award, and her future aspiration to become a medical device engineer.

Awards and certificates of appreciation obtained by the daughters of Al-Kindi

programming

The matter was no different from her sister Ali al-Kindi (10 years old), who found her pleasure in acquiring knowledge, through her constant reading, entering the field of storytelling, and developing her skills in it, so she presented many story workshops for children, until she became more able to speak and publicize. Alia says: The child always imitates what adults do, and I grew up loving stories and telling them, which developed my vocabulary and dialogues management. My passion did not stop when reading, but rather I turned to the world of programming and artificial intelligence, where I passed 3 stages in the Emirati programmer and programming « Robot Cosmo »and many games .. I have many community activities and educational and scientific participations, which motivated me to achieve many accomplishments. I have won the Sharjah Award for Excellence and Excellence, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, the Inking Prize, the Idea Mawhoob Award, and many more. The advanced centers in various competitions, and she won the knight of the Knights of the Child Council, and many prizes, including the Innovation Award, and the first place in the Innovative Calligraphy competition with the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Society, and she won the Golden Medal in the How it Was Cycle She is a distinguished team leader. She obtained an innovator footprint at the state level within the activities of the Innovation Month, and Alia aspires to become a robotics engineer in the future.

Sheikha Al-Kindi is proud of one of her awards

Competitions

Their mother, Moza Mubarak Al-Zahmi, stresses the importance of the family’s role in the success and excellence of children, and in building a generation armed with knowledge and knowledge, so she sought to develop and develop her scientific and personal skills and abilities through her keenness to be more effective in society, including their memberships in the Child Council and the Fujairah Society The socio-cultural, scientific club, and various school teams, which was the reason for the development of many of their skills, and is keen to involve them in various community competitions and events, such as national events, the month of innovation, the month of reading, and directing them to the type of activities that they can practice and join, and made sure that their children walk On one specific approach, her daughter Sheikh (first grade) joined the Fujairah Socio-Cultural Association, in order to follow in the footsteps of the distinguished, but among the difficulties she faced was the different personalities and hobbies of the children and the different requirements and trying to satisfy and keep up with them, all of this constitutes a difficulty for the parents, but patience, guidance and guidance, And a kind word affects a lot of them.

Hosting the girl Alia in one of the local channels

Educate them on values

Khamis Al-Kindi explained that he is always keen on the excellence and excellence of his children, by following them up and providing a suitable educational environment for them and achieving all their academic requirements, as he is keen on raising them and educating them on the right approach, high values, love, cooperation and tolerance, and seeks to develop their talents and hobbies and empty their energy in a way that benefits them. In addition to involving them in many community, voluntary and environmental partnerships.