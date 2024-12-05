The family of Izan and Rubén, the three- and five-year-old brothers who died as a result of the catastrophic DANA that devastated the province of Valencia on October 29, is raising funds to bring the case to justice.

Specifically, the family has resorted to gofundme to open a fundraising campaign titled ‘Justice for Izan and Rubén’. At the moment – until this Thursday – 12,657 euros have been raised through 256 donations and the goal is to reach 20,000 euros, according to what is stated on the platform and includes Europe Press.

“Let’s not let this tragedy go unpunished!”stated in the campaign, which explains that all funds raised will go exclusively to cover attorneys’ fees and the numerous expenses related to the court proceedings in this case.

And he adds: “The family has lost everything! But our priority is to mobilize all possible means to find and bring those guilty to justice.”

Thus, they indicate: “We are determined not to give up, no matter the difficulties. Every contribution, no matter how smallit is valuable to help us to achieve this goal. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”

And he concludes: “The help received will go directly to Izan and Rubén’s parents to support them in this very difficult time. We encourage you to continue sharing this collection as much as possible to expand your impact and reach more people. Together, we can make a difference. Thank you again for your solidarity.”

Izan and Rubén

The trace of the children was lost on October 29 in the area of ​​La Curra de Torrent, in Mas del Jutge and, since then, family, friends and neighbors went every day in search of the minors.

After several days missing, the lifeless bodies of the brothers could be found. “My little angels, we have finally found you! Unfortunately with the worst news for everyone. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has gone out of their way to help them. Two stars shine brighter in the sky“, wrote a relative on social networks.

The minors were found in the Valencian town of Catarroja but identification took a few days and, subsequently, notification to family members.