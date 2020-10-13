Highlights: Hathras victim’s family returned to the village late Monday night after being involved in the proceedings of the Lucknow bench of the High Court

In the High Court, the victim’s family once again said that until the girls get justice, they will not immerse the bones.

The family said that they told the court that their daughter’s body was burnt without permission, after all, they could not even see the face.

Hathras

The family of the Hathras victim reached the village late on Monday night after being involved in the proceedings of the Lucknow bench of the High Court. The family is brought to Hathras amid police security. In court, the family once again said that until the girls get justice, they will not immerse the bones. At the same time, the family also demanded to shift the case out of UP.

Please tell that in Lucknow, 5 members of the victim’s family were produced with the police-administration. For this, the family left for Lucknow in the early hours of Monday under tight security. During this time, the SDM, the nodal officer living with the family, said that the safety and convenience of the family was taken care of and all the basic protocols were followed.

High court had sent summons to family and officials

After returning to Hathras at 11 pm, the family said they told the court that their daughter’s body was burnt without permission. Even the family could not see him for the last time. On this issue, the family recorded their statement in the High Court. The family said that until the girl gets complete justice, her bones will not be immersed.

Family demands – Trial in Delhi

At the same time, lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who appeared in the court on behalf of the victim, told after the hearing, “We have requested the court to provide security to the family till the trial is completed.” In court, Seema Kushwaha said that the case should be handed over to CBI and its trial should be done in Delhi. The court said that the case had already been given to the CBI.

DM took responsibility for funeral

Explain that the High Court took suo motu cognizance of the hurried funeral of the victim and sent summons to the family and high officials. Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laskar took full responsibility for the funeral at night. He told the court that there was no pressure from the government. The decision was taken by the local administration keeping in view the law and order situation. Also, the body was rotten.

Next hearing will be held on November 2

During the court hearing, the government acceded to the demand of the victim’s family, in which they have requested protection till the investigation is completed. The government agreed to this. However, on all the questions regarding the Hathras incident, the UP government was seen in court. The next hearing of this case is to be held on November 2, for which everyone will have to come here again.

PIL filed by the court on 1 October

The High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the case on October 1 and a PIL was filed under the title ‘Right to a decent and dignified funeral’. The High Court had expressed concern over the manner of the funeral of the Hathras victim and summoned the UP high officials along with the family to reveal the facts of the incident.