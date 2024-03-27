A 39-year-old man, who is listed as a self-employed worker in the cleaning and gardening sector, implicated his two brothers and his wife in a small, medium and large-scale drug sales scheme. The organization, which operated from Teulada (Alicante, 12,515 inhabitants), collected the merchandise transported in drug boats from, probably, North Africa to the coast of the province of Alicante, stored it in properties it owned and distributed it to retail and at the international level, through frequent meetings with criminals from other countries. To avoid being discovered, they used all kinds of counter-surveillance strategies, such as transporting the drugs hidden in a black shopping cart. An investigation by the National Police and the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency culminated in the arrest of the four members of the gang, who are charged with the crimes of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization. The leader's wife, 30 years old, is also charged with the crime of attacking a law enforcement agent for attacking one of the investigators at the time of her arrest. One of the younger brothers of the gang leader has gone to prison.

The monitoring of this group was born from two previous police operations against substance trafficking, in which the existence of an organization based in Teulada, a coastal town located in the Marina Alta region, north of Alicante, had been detected. At the same time, the Valencia Tax Agency was also following the same lead, obtained through different channels that have not been specified. The suspects were the same.

The alleged gardener, who had never been seen working as such, his two younger brothers and his wife, all of them Moroccan and aged between 22 and 39, collected the drugs at an undetermined point on the Alicante coast. That they trafficked her at all levels became clear when the agents confirmed their constant encounters with people of other nationalities who were driving vehicles registered abroad. The narcotic was kept in the homes of the two little brothers, since the eldest tried to avoid prison in case of arrest, since he has a record for the same crime. The most characteristic thing was that the plot used a black shopping cart too often.

At the end of last January, agents from the Special Response Group for Organized Crime (Greco) of Alicante and the Customs Surveillance Service of Valencia proceeded to search the homes of all those involved. In the ringleader's home was his 30-year-old wife, who rushed and attacked the agents and even tried to snatch the gun from one of them, without success. She was arrested along with her husband and her brothers-in-law.

The inspection seized a total of 42,535 euros in cash, 795 grams of cocaine, three kilos of marijuana and 65 grams of hashish. Part of the plates of this last substance filled the shopping cart that the agents had detected during their surveillance. Cutting substances, scales, accounting notes and knives were also found. In the leader's car, investigators seized more than 1,000 euros in cash and several doses of cocaine prepared for distribution. The four arrested were placed at the disposal of an Investigative Court in Dénia (Alicante), which ordered the imprisonment of one of them, while the rest were released with charges.

