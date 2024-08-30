After indicating that they feel “satisfied” with the sentence against the Spaniard Daniel Sancho in Thailand after being found guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin ArrietaThe Colombian’s relatives hope that the murderer will ask for forgiveness and pay the compensation before considering a possible extradition to Spain.

The young man was sentenced to life imprisonment after murdering the Colombian doctor with whom he had met for a vacation in the Asian country in early August 2023.Although in Thailand the crime of premeditated murder can be punished with the death penalty, the judge opted to reduce it because Sancho had a “beneficial collaboration” in the process.

Edwin Arrieta with his family. In the circle, Daniel Sancho. Photo:Private file / YouTube: Pure Enjoyment

In addition, he was imposed the Payment of compensation to Arrieta’s family of almost 119,000 dollarswhich is equivalent to approximately 484 million Colombian pesos.

“The Arrieta family is not here for money, for compensation. They are here to see justice done,” explained Juan Gonzalo Ospina, the victims’ lawyer, at a press conference.

The lawyer revealed that Sancho “has no assets whatsoever,” which is why he considered it “very difficult” for the doctor’s parents and sister to receive the money “tomorrow.”

Juan Gonzalo Ospina, lawyer for Edwin Arrieta's family. Photo:Ospina Lawyers

“With a formal action, because the Thai criminal procedure allowed us to do so, and if tomorrow Mr. Sancho comes to better fortune, We can seize or try to collect this money that has been recognized in the judgment.“, he added.

According to Ospina, the Thai Court informed the legal team of Arrieta’s family that could block the money that Sancho receives during his stay in prison so that he fulfills the obligation.

“Some people have criticised us, saying that we are being vindictive with the seizure of that money, but I don’t think it is very vindictive. If Daniel Sancho’s family or friends have money, they should help him, helping the family (of Arrieta) who he has caused harm to,” he said.

Daniel Sancho. Photo:EFE

Even, The lawyer referred to the book that the murderer would be writing about the case.“If tomorrow this novel has many copyrights, and he receives payment for them, we would be delighted if he could make amends to the Arrieta family for the damage he caused by murdering their loved one.”

Edwin Arrieta’s family will not oppose Sancho being in a Spanish prison if he complies with his obligations

The lawyer wanted to make it clear that the Thai justice system recognises that if he serves a minimum sentence of 8 years, asks for “a sincere pardon” and pays compensation, then it will be possible to talk about serving the sentence in Spain, something to which the family “will not oppose”.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian surgeon, 44 years old. Photo:Social networks

However, He criticized Sancho’s attitude, who to date has not shown any kind of remorse to the surgeon’s relatives..

For now, the defendant’s defense announced that it will file legal appeals in Thailand to have the sentence assessed.

*With information from EFE