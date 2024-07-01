The family of a Northern Military District soldier from Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug cannot receive payments due to errors in documents

The family of a Russian special military operation (SVO) fighter from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) has not been able to receive “death” payments for six months due to two errors in the documents, writes Ura.ru.

As the soldier’s widow told the publication, the soldier who had returned from the front had his last name written incorrectly in his certificate. A mistake was also made in the document for the SVO participant’s certificate. “We redid these papers ourselves, and now, in order to enter into the inheritance, we need to go through many more bureaucratic procedures,” the woman said, adding that she has to travel to Khanty-Mansiysk for this, which also takes time and money.

The man signed a contract and went to the SVO zone. In November 2023, the family learned that he would not return from the front. The soldier’s relatives had to take out a loan to organize the funeral. However, they have not yet been compensated.

Earlier, there was a report about a serviceman from Tyumen who was mistakenly considered alive for more than six months. The soldier’s sister searched for him in captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), until she was told that he was not there and would not return from the front.