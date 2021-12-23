The Family Man: plot, cast and streaming of the film

The Family Man is a 2000 film directed by Brett Ratner and starring Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni. The film centers on a man who is given the chance to live, for only a short time, the life he could have had if he had made a different decision 13 years earlier. The film draws its basic cue, and in particular the figure of the "sent from heaven" who works the spell of a life other than the real one, from the famous Life is Wonderful by Frank Capra.

Plot

The film opens in 1987 with Jack Campbell and his girlfriend Kate Reynolds saying goodbye at New York’s JFK airport: Jack is about to leave for a year of study and work in London. Everything has already been decided and the two are prepared for the long separation, but at the last moment Kate has a second thought. She’s afraid that if she lets Jack go, their relationship will end, and she begs him to stay. Jack reassures her that a year is not that long, he will be back in no time and they will build their life together thanks to Jack’s new career opportunities following their experience in London, and he leaves. Thirteen years go by and it is clear that things have gone differently: Jack is a bachelor, lives alone in a large penthouse in New York, has a Ferrari and is the president of a large company on Wall Street that has advised and managed corporate mergers for billions of dollars: just during the Christmas period it has one at stake that is close to 130 billion. On Christmas Eve, Jack calls an emergency meeting to handle the final details for the next day, much to the chagrin of his underlings who unlike him have family, and tries to keep morale up by leveraging the mountain of money they are about to take. receive. That same evening his secretary Adele passes him a note: Kate Reynolds, his girlfriend at university, looked for him without specifying the reason. Adele tries to call her back but Jack interrupts her, she has no intention of bringing up the past, as suggested with extreme cynicism even by the honorary president of the company, Peter Lassiter. Jack’s program for Christmas day includes, in addition to the emergency meeting, a trip to Aspen, Colorado to pamper the president of one of the two companies that are merging, who has last-minute doubts. As he walks home he stops to buy milk in a mini market, and witnesses a dangerous scene: a certain Cash tries to collect the prize for a lottery ticket, but the manager of the market refuses, accusing him of having counterfeited it. Cash draws a gun and to calm the situation Jack offers to give him the ticket money himself ($ 200), just to settle the matter. After a brief moment of tension, Cash accepts and exits the market, inviting Jack to follow him, calling him by name. Cash quickly dismisses the fact that he “guessed” Jack’s name, and after a brief exchange, in which Jack offers help to Cash in a clumsy and superficial way, resulting in arrogance, Cash walks away giving a strange warning to Jack: he warns him that “he wanted it”. Without thinking too much, Jack returns home and goes to sleep, but when he wakes up he is not in his bed, nor in his attic: he wakes up next to a woman and two children enter the room, Annie and Josh, very excited since it’s Christmas, accompanied by a dog …

The Family Man: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Family Man, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Nicolas Cage: Jack Campbell

Téa Leoni: Kate Reynolds

Don Cheadle: Cash

Jeremy Piven: Arnie

Saul Rubinek: Alan Mintz

Josef Sommer: Peter Lassiter

Makenzie Vega: Annie Campbell

Jake Milkovich: Josh Campbell

Ryan Milkovich: Josh Campbell

Harve Presnell: Ed Reynolds

Lisa Thornhill: Evelyn Thompson

Amber Valletta: Paula

Mary Beth Hurt: Adelle

Francine York: Lorraine Reynolds

Ken Leung: Sam Wong

Kate Walsh: Jeannie

Robert Downey Sr. ‘A Prince’: man in the house

Streaming and tv

The film will also be possible to follow in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.