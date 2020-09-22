An image of ‘Correspondence’.

Being a filmmaker so close to her family, Carla Simón (Barcelona, ​​34 years old) has not minded to investigate a little more in her past, in her photo album to make Correspondence, an initiative born from TVC, Catalan television, in which it has exchanged audiovisual letters with the Chilean Dominga Sotomayor. In its 20 minutes there is space for both directors to fantasize, bear testimony of their circumstances, experiment, seek beauty and descend, clearly in the case of Sotomayor, to the hell of today, which in Chile has chained social protests and the horror of the pandemic. “I guess we’re both looking into the legacy. In my case, the death of my last grandmother has left the family with only two generations. There are no children yet to hear our story. It’s scary to think about how these narratives are being lost ”, explains Simón, at the presentation in San Sebastián, within the Zabaltegi section, of Correspondence. The piece has already passed through Visions du Réel and will go to the New York contest.

Simón, who won the award for best first feature at the Berlinale in 2017 and three Goyas, including best new director, with his first feature film, Summer 1993, has had to delay his filming of the second feature, Alcarràs, closely linked to the picking of peaches, until June 2021. “It is a strange situation. It’s time to wait, that’s what it is, “he says with some shyness.

In Correspondence she comes to reflect aloud if she can be a filmmaker and a mother. “Well, we also have to wait on that,” she underlines with a laugh. Covid-19 has come to disrupt everyone’s life. “I am very calculating, I always plan a lot. And suddenly the pandemic has swept away Until a day before the confinement, no one could imagine everything that was going to happen. It’s a brutal change of plan. Although at the same time I know that I make movies, that I don’t save the world, well, maybe a little bit, and that made me feel bad for being sad. It’s that people are dying ”.

For this reason, his fears went in another direction: “I was worried if the energy that drove me to do Alcarràs would disappear, because you get into other stories, other trips and lose momentum. This summer I returned, after confinement, to Lleida, and I felt that the same fire followed. It has even increased ”. Which has not prevented him, he confesses, from having written his possible third feature during the quarantine. “Lately I think about that aspiration of artists to leave their mark, something that can be defined as selfish,” he says. “I read that children who had suffered some trauma in their childhood, such as the death of a father [Simón perdió a los dos] they are more creative because they have had a closer relationship with death and they need to leave a legacy ”.

Sotomayor and Simón (who just premiered on HBO the episode Vania, from the series Scenario 0) They were commissioned with the idea of ​​talking about women. “I chose Dominga because I felt that, although I had only met her once, there was something in her lengths close to my interests,” he explains about the initial premise. “Then life has taken us elsewhere.” In the rolled cards there are games about familiar echoes, a desire to reach the viewer from the most emotional point of view. “We were talking about the intimate, and suddenly everything exploded [Simón se refiere a las protestas en Chile]. That makes you feel small and at the same time underscores that your life is linked to politics, ”she explains. “In the end, the beauty of a project like this is that you move with absolute freedom. Without being conditioned to rush and money, dedicated, for example, to being able to say goodbye to my grandmother’s house or to wait an hour for a ray of light with a super 8 ”camera.