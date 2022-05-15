The distinguished family remains the mainstay in the renaissance of children and enhancing their abilities to face challenges and meet the aspirations and desired goals in their scientific and practical lives, and the biggest title for every creative and outstanding student remains the family.

The family is the first building block in the social structure of the individual and society, and hence the rational leadership’s interest in promoting family and societal cohesion, and consolidating the family awareness of fathers and mothers about the nature of the roles assigned to each of them in raising children and creating an environment that motivates them to scientific and moral excellence, and supporting children in drawing a map for the future of its components The core of excellence and leadership.

In its various sessions, the Khalifa Award for Education has presented various fields and categories aimed at spreading a culture of excellence, especially for distinguished Emirati families who make outstanding contributions to raising sons and daughters and providing social care that enables each of them to carry out his duty as a diligent student in his studies and creative in his knowledge and scientific outcome.

A conscious family that is well aware of the nature of its role in raising children is the lifeline towards a bright future for a nation whose wise leadership has believed that man is the most precious wealth of this nation, and that we must improve the preparation of every individual in society so that this individual is productive, effective and righteous, which in the end is what It fulfills the directives of the wise leadership, promotes the renaissance of the country and distinguishes its developmental path in all fields.

Our Arab heritage has been full of philosophy and wisdom that makes the family a starting point for the individual towards excellence and creativity. Hence, the father, mother, and even family members together form an integrated system of community awareness that charts a path full of hope and positivity for its members.

Today, as we are on the verge of the end-of-school year exams, these exams come after a long period of exceptional procedures that the world has witnessed. These exams require us as families and parents to provide support and support, and provide a positive atmosphere that enables sons and daughters to play their role with excellence and distinction in these exams. To reach a fruitful harvest for an academic year that witnessed many challenges and ambitions.

The role of the family in providing an environment that stimulates creativity for sons and daughters is the key to making each of them achieve a qualitative leap in his scientific and practical career.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education



