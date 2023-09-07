Tremendous bomb! Shakira It became a trend in mid-2022, when his breakup with Gerard Piqué made headlines around the world. The rumor of a possible infidelity, the separation and two children in between were inspiration for the Barranquillera to launch great successes since then; however, calm would have come to her life, and as she predicts Mohni Seerthe interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ would have a girl for a surrogate.

Shakira will have a surrogate girl, according to Spanish media

Shakira he has two children with Gerard Piqué, Milan and Sasha; However, her family would be about to grow, since El Nacional de Catalunya was based on the statements of Mohni Seer to predict that, at some point, the Colombian will have a daughter thanks to a surrogate.

Fortune teller augurs a daughter for Shakira. Photo: Instagram

The predictions of Mhoni Seer they are quite amazing. She was right in prophesying that Shakira and Pique They would end, since the father of the singer’s children would be in love with another person, therefore, many believe in what the seer says.

Shakira is having a successful 2023

Mhoni Seer He also predicted that the singer would have a happy 2023 and, in fact, made Colombia happy to be the first Latin artist awarded at the VMAs, where it is believed that she will perform the song ‘TQG’ that reached No. 7.

In addition, with ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, a hit recorded with Bizzarap, the artist became the first vocalist to reach the top 10 with a Spanish song. With this song, better known as ‘Pa’ tipos como tú’, Shakira set 14 Guinness World Records.