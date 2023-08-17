A killer bacterium, which left him no way out: the results of the autopsy examination carried out on the body of Luca Re Sartù have arrived

The results of the autopsy performed on the lifeless body of Luca Re Sartù. The young catechist lost his life after a trip to Portugal, in which he had participated with his peers from the oratory, for World Youth Day.

Luca Re Sartù was only 24 years old, while he was in Portugal he accused the illnesses of a flu and once he returned to Italy, his conditions are you get worse. He was hospitalized in the Castellanza hospital, until a sad epilogue. Unfortunately the doctors they failed to save his life.

An autopsy on the boy’s body took place on 14 August at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza. The coroner determined that the death occurred for one septicemia. Luca Re Sartù has contracted a fatal bacteriumwhich sparked a severe infection. The body was returned to the family members and tomorrow, August 18 at 10:00, the funeral will be celebrated in the parish church of Sant’Ilario. The same religious facility the boy attended.

The memory of Luca Re Sartù forever in the hearts of those who knew him

After so many days of waiting and asking questions, the family had some answers. Many, these days, are remembering him for the extraordinary person he has always shown himself to be. He left a unfillable void.

It is too great a responsibility to sum up Luca in a few lines, because he was like light, impossible to contain in a small space, but destined to shine and release all its splendor and limitless power. He had the ability to convey serenity with his kind gaze. Always available to listen to those around him, knowing how to understand even the unsaid and guarding every confidence with delicacy and affection.

This the I remember who will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.