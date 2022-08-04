The Family Development Foundation launched the “Our Blessing” card for senior citizens and the like under the slogan “Seniors in experience.. Seniors in giving,” based on its vision, mission and areas of interest represented in the integrated and comprehensive support for this important group in society, and the strengthening of the children’s connection with them. And raising families’ awareness of the psychological, health, social and economic requirements and needs of the advanced age stages, in order to ensure their integration into society with different age groups, and to provide a decent and safe life for its members.

The “Barakatna” card is granted to the category of senior citizens and residents (60 years and over) who are registered in the institution’s database. It includes all services and facilities provided by government and semi-governmental agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the category of senior citizens and the like, in addition to the benefits and services of the “Fazaa” card provided specifically for senior citizens. Citizens and residents within the memorandum of understanding concluded between the Foundation and the Social Solidarity Fund at the Ministry of Interior to provide benefits and discounts in the private sector.

The “Barakatna” card came as a result of the strenuous efforts made by the Family Development Foundation to provide government services, facilities and benefits in cooperation with its strategic partners, represented by the Department of Community Development, the Ruler’s Representative Office in the Al Dhafra Region, the Ruler’s Representative Office in the Al Ain Region, the Government Attribution Department, and the Municipalities and Transport Department Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Judicial Department, Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Social Welfare and Minors Affairs Corporation, Integrated Transport Center, Abu Dhabi Police, Fazaa, General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Abu Dhabi Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Emirates School Education Corporation (Taleem), Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Emirates Heritage Club, Zakat Fund, Emirates Red Crescent, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and Daman The Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, Etisalat-du, My Platform, and the Public Institution for the Zoo and Aquarium in Al Ain.

The “Barakatna Card” aims to limit all the services provided to senior citizens and the like within a single work system that facilitates their benefit and familiarize senior citizens with the services and facilities available and provided to them in all sectors at the local and federal levels, in addition to providing facilities and discounts for senior citizens from different sectors to improve the quality their lives.

The Director General of the Family Development Foundation, Maryam Muhammad Al-Rumaithi, confirmed that the Foundation attaches great importance to the category of senior citizens and is constantly keen to reduce their burdens by facilitating their access to services and providing them with aspects of integrated social care, with the aim of improving their quality of life and enabling them to participate and engage in society as they are Barakat Al Dar is an integral part of the fabric of Emirati society.

She said, “The Family Development Foundation plays its social role towards the senior citizens, a translation of the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation), which aims to provide social, health, psychological and recreational care. , represented in providing the services offered by (Barakatna Card), which is the result of sincere efforts made by the Family Development Foundation in cooperation with its strategic partners to facilitate time and effort and give them priority in government agencies to complete their transactions and services.”

She added that the “Barakatna Card” provides many advantages that enable senior citizens and the like to know the services provided by government, semi-governmental and private agencies participating in the card through the booklet attached to the card and the smart application, which will facilitate their access and access to services, as well as providing services and facilities. And the advantages provided by government agencies in one card, in addition to helping them to finish their electronic requests by an employee in the entity in the event that they are unable to benefit from the digital services.

Al-Rumaithi touched on the integrated social services system provided by the Family Development Foundation to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens, represented in applying for membership in the “Barakat Al-Dar” club, which enables beneficiaries to engage in educational, social, health and sports activities, and requesting membership in the “Council of Elders”, which allows registration for access to On opportunities for community and voluntary participation, and requesting social support for senior citizens and residents, as well as requesting the “Barakatna” card, which is granted to citizens and residents registered in the Foundation’s database.

The “Barakatna” card limits the services of senior citizens within one work system.