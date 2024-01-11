The Family Committee of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah affirmed the continuation of its roles within the plans of the Consultative Council to identify issues that concern families and society and the importance of the social-family role of community members in order to preserve the family and its cohesion and to prepare reports and recommendations on societal issues.

This came during the first meeting held by the committee at the Council’s headquarters in Sharjah this morning, as it began its work for the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Saeed Matar bin Hamid Al Tunaiji, and was attended by the committee’s members, male and female, the committee’s rapporteur, Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi, Abdullah Al Badawi Al Hosani, Abdullah Maaden Al Ketbi, Abdullah bin Tarish Al Kaabi, Muhammad Al Alawi Al Dhahouri, and Hamid Obaid Al Hamoudi, and from the General Secretariat of the Council, the legal advisor Yousef Hassan Al Ali and Abdulaziz bin Khadem. Deputy Director of the Parliamentary Affairs Department and Hoda Al Hammadi, Secretary.

At the beginning of the meeting, the committee stressed the importance of its role in developing visions for various important issues and including them in its parliamentary work for the current legislative term, which is in line with the vision and goals of the Advisory Council to provide decent livelihoods for all families in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She reviewed her proposals regarding her interest in children and families, as they are the basis for building society, by addressing and studying related issues.

In this regard, Chairman of the Family Affairs Committee, Saeed Matar bin Hamid Al Tunaiji, pointed out the role of the committee, through its plan and work, in setting frameworks that enhance the system of services provided in the Emirate of Sharjah, within the framework of what His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Sharjah, entrusts. And the follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Family Council, of care and concern for all members of society, and their Highnesses’ belief in the importance of access to various services for all families and all members of society.