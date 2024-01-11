The Family Committee in the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah confirmed the continuation of its roles within the Council’s plans to address issues related to families and society, and the importance of the social-family role of community members to preserve the family and its cohesion, and prepare reports and recommendations on societal issues.

This came during the first meeting held by the committee at the Council’s headquarters, with the start of its work for the first regular session of the 11th legislative term, headed by Saeed Matar bin Hamid Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Committee, and in the presence of its members and a number of cadres in the General Secretariat of the Council.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed its proposals regarding its interest in children and families, as they form the basis of building society, by addressing and studying related issues.

Saeed Matar bin Hamid Al Tunaiji pointed out the role of the committee, through its plan and work, in setting frameworks that enhance the system of services provided in the Emirate of Sharjah, within the framework of what His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Family Council, expressed her care and concern for all members of society, and their Highnesses’ belief in the importance of access to various services for all families and all members of society.