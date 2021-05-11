The president of the IEF, Marc Puig, this Tuesday at the XXIII General Assembly of the Family Company.

The family business today demanded from the Government a long-term vision and consensus to resolve major political issues, as well as a tax framework that is no worse than the rest of Europe and does not penalize companies. Before the Second Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, the president of the Family Business Institute (IEF), Marc Puig, has also asked for a favorable environment for investment that enhances public-private collaboration and has criticized that there is no the family business is taken into account to deliberate on the distribution of European funds. After complaining about some counterproductive decisions such as the teleworking law, the business leader stressed that the Government must take advantage of this crisis to continue closing the differences with Europe and “help their companies not only not disappear is this tsunami, but they can leave reinforced ”.

Marc Puig, who chaired the XXIII General Assembly of the Family Business this Tuesday, has emphasized to the vice president the need for agreements. “Hasn’t the time come to face these challenges for the country, these challenges for the future, through a broad agreement?”, He asked himself, to answer: “We have seen how we are capable of producing vaccines in record time; change the financial rules of the European Union; launch vaccination campaigns; Are we not going to be able to establish basic agreements for the future?

Calviño, who in the desire to mobilize public-private investment, has taken advantage of the request to, in turn, throw the gauntlet at the rest of the political forces and advocate a broad agreement to support the Recovery Plan and other structural reforms, which in turn Your judgment is necessary to complete that recovery. Likewise, it has underlined the confidence in the Spanish productive fabric and has asked the businessmen to also have it: “We have nothing to envy.”

Puig had opposed in his speech any action that involves increasing the tax burden of a group that accounts for 60% of GDP, 70% of employment and 90% of companies. For this, precisely, it has been compared with other neighboring European countries that “dedicate a greater percentage of their resources to direct aid, to safeguard the maximum number of companies, to make the environment where business work is carried out more flexible, and reduce the tax burden ”. “Meanwhile,” he added, “we increased it, with the intention of reaching 40% of GDP, which will mean increasing it by six additional points.”

“We only ask for stability and to have a tax framework that does not penalize us competitively, that does not put our continuity as companies at risk and that is not worse than that of our European partners,” Puig insisted. “No other country in our environment maintains some of the tax rates that most affect family businesses; Please allow us to continue our businesses while preserving family ownership. In no case should taxation determine that Spanish companies rooted in our territory and our society have to be sold to third parties ”, he cried out to the vice president.

The business leader has recognized the work of the Government on issues that “have been of great help to all Spaniards” such as ERTE, ICO loans, SEPI contributions and the minimum vital income; but he has also criticized other initiatives, “more typical of the original program of the coalition government”, such as time control or the teleworking law. In his opinion, these “should not have been prioritized in this period of pandemic, when companies were simply trying to operate with remote work, and should have been postponed until after this crisis, in order to allow the greatest number of companies to survive. ”.

It has also valued transfers of European funds and financing, but has complained that the family business has been excluded from the deliberation processes. “We often perceive a certain mistrust from the Public Administrations. At the time, for example, we already presented, in collaboration with IESE, ideas on how to deal with this design of the deployment of funds, with public-private initiatives, following the example of some neighboring countries, which were not followed up ”.

Business commitment

Given this, Marc Puig has underlined “the unquestionable democratic commitment” of the family business community. “In no case do we intend to influence the decisions made by the parliamentary majorities and governments; but it is difficult for us to understand why the obvious advantages that could derive from a joint action between the administration and companies are not taken advantage of ”, has crushed the Catalan businessman, who has also asked for a reflection on how to turn the inclusion of young people into the axis of the reform along with job incentives and dual training.

In this context, the family business, which is characterized by its long-term vision, calls for “a favorable environment for investment, with clear and predictable rules, that is not hostile, that allows economic agents to develop their projects on an equal footing. conditions with their competitors of our common game board, which is Europe ”. In that sense, according to the perfume businessman, Spain should have approached its policies from a perspective much more favorable to the business fabric since it entered the EU to close that differential that separated us from Europe. “And I’m sorry to say that we have not been up to par historically and neither are we now.”

The pandemic in 2020 caused a drop in turnover in 57% of family businesses, despite which, two out of three have managed to maintain or increase employment in the same period, according to the Family Business Observatory prepared by the IEF and Deloitte.