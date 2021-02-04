Perhaps uncertainty was the state of mind that swept through the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Uncertainty about the economy, work, education, vaccines, social relationships and health, among many other and diverse circumstances. To this lack of certainty, thousands of families in the country add concern about the future of their homes: on Sunday the freezing of mortgage loan installments expired GRAPE, which had been established in September 2019. Debtors’ concern is that fees are indexed for inflation.

UVA credits were born in 2016 with a logic that could not be sustained over time; basically because during 2018 and 2019 inflation soared. The UVA system assumes that families are improving their income in line with inflation, either as a result of the parity or because those incomes are adjusting in line with the rise in prices. On the contrary, in recent years workers have suffered a sharp decline in purchasing power. And the quotas began to have an even greater weight in the family income.

This combo led the administration of Mauricio Macri to decree the freezing of quotas. A policy that Alberto Fernández supported. It is estimated that they are 105,000 families that have UVA credits.

“I often wondered why did we get this credit. Why did we do it in a country where inflation is always a drama, no matter who governs. But I always come to the same conclusion: housing is a right and I wanted to have my home, to stop renting forever. I don’t know if I would make the same decision again, but now that we have this debt, we are going to fight to continue paying and to make the situation visible, “he tells Clarion Romina, a neighbor of Buenos Aires Station, in Barracas.

The Estación Buenos Aires neighborhood, in Barracas, where Romina bought her home with a UVA loan. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Of course the salaries of Romina and her partner did not follow the inflation. Both work in a dependent relationship, she in the Buenos Aires government. According to their calculation, between September 2019 and February 2021, the quota will have increased by more than 50%; which did not happen with their salaries.

In these freezing months they saved everything they could and then face the increase that is coming: “The pandemic helped, because we moved less, we went out less. But we developed a tremendous organization with purchases, looking for prices and testing other brands that are considered second-line but are of good quality” , account.

Precisely one of the arguments of the national government in the face of the problem that loans represent is that the blackberry does not exceed 1% of the UVA takers. This was stated in these days by the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, based on information from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). He also stated that 65% are ABC1 and that 30% buy dollars.

“These data seek to divert the focus of attention. Today a family that earns more than $ 100,000 is considered ABC1. And many buy 200 dollars to protect their savings against inflation. Are we going to judge those families? What we question, and What the Government should evaluate is the logic of indexing the installments of a loan for a single home for inflation. In real terms, in the last 4 years the salaries lost by a landslide“, says Marcelo Mercere, member of the @HipotecadosUVA collective.

Five years ago, each UVA cost $ 15.05. Today it amounts to $ 66.79. Photo Fernando de la Orden

According to official information (BCRA), 95 thousand UVA credits were destined to the purchase of unique homes. On average, families requested 120 thousand UVA, equivalent to about 90 thousand current dollars. And 75% did it through official banks. On March 31, 2016 the UVA had a cost of $ 14.05 and as of today, it amounts to $ 66.79: it increased by more than 375%.

To “cushion” the impact of the thawing of quotas, the Government designed a convergence plan which will allow debtors to pay in other installments what they did not pay between September 2019 and February 2021. This plan provides that, in no case, the installment exceeds 35% of family income. If this percentage is exceeded, financial institutions must establish a scheme that promptly addresses these cases.

“Everything is lived with great anguish, despite this convergence plan. We are all clear that we will be paying over 50% of what we pay now. In parallel, everything that has to do with inflation in general impacts our daily lives, “Agostina López tells Clarion. She lives with her partner in an apartment in the Olympic neighborhood, in Villa Soldati.

Agostina López, her partner Jiciano Mesiano and their dog Renata. They accessed a home in the Olympic District with a UVA loan that they continue to pay as they can. Photo Fernando de la Orden

Agostina takes out the calculator and explains: “Our credit was granted on September 17, 2019. There were 51,266 UVAs at $ 40.67 each, that is, a capital of $ 2,085,000. As of today I owe 50,381 UVAs at $ 66.45 each UVA. The capital owed went to $ 3,347,817. In less than two years the bank recovered half of what it lent us, “he summarizes.

Through social networks, participating in marches and making the situation they are going through visible, Agostina claims that the formula mutate into “a fairer and more accessible system.” “Many people were left without work or were suspended,” he says. “It happened to me and we took the tool that allows payment of installments to be deferred towards the end of the loan. This has been done by many families, many. organized, and in which I participated, 1,500 families, 800 had deferred payment. As it is legal, they are not delinquent. So I wonder if the statistics that the banks handle are in line with reality. “

