The authorities of the Perm Territory will help the families of those killed and injured in the shooting at the Perm State National Research University. This was announced on September 20 by the press service of the regional government.

According to the administration, the relevant instructions were given by the Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin. “The families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles each, the wounded as a result of the shooting – 500 thousand rubles each. Also 100 thousand rubles each. will be paid to those who are injured, ”says website regional administration.

The funds will come from the reserve fund of the government of the Perm Territory.

The shooting in the building of the Perm university became known on Monday morning. A video from the scene appeared on the network, the footage showed how young people jump out of the windows of the building, shots were heard in the background. The attacker, a law student, was detained. According to the latest data, six people died.

A 20-year-old student Timur Bekmansurov is suspected of attacking the university. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, he was detained. He was a student of journalism and was educated as a forensic expert.

Currently, searches are underway in the apartment of the person who organized the shooting at the Perm State National Research University.

The official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk, said that during the arrest, the attacker shot at the policeman, while the traffic police officer wounded the shooter with return fire.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the central office of the department to investigate the circumstances of the death of people as a result of the shooting. A criminal case was initiated (part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – murder).