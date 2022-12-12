The families of the four boys who died in the crash in San Giustino Umbro wonder why there wasn’t a guard rail in that section

Yesterday the funeral of Natasha and Gabriele, two gods, were held four boys who lost their lives in the terrible road accident that took place on the evening of last December 3 in San Giustino Umbro. In the meantime, the authorities are investigating to try to clarify the dynamics of the accident. In particular, the focus is on an absent guard rail on that stretch of road.

While counting the victims of the last one, yet another tragic week end on Italian roads, in particular those of the violent impact that occurred in the Alessandria area at dawn on Sunday, the pain for those of last weekend remains excruciating.

Natasha, Gabriele, Nico and Luana, as well as i three boys of Alexandria, had spent an evening together and found their end in a few moments.

Saturday were held i funerals of Natasha and Gabriele, engaged for 22 years, who like the other two friends lost their lives in the clash that took place in the night between Friday 2 and Saturday 3 December in San Giustino Umbro.

very touching thehomily pronounced by Don Achille in the Cathedral of Città di Castello. In the same city, the Carabinieri, coordinated by lieutenant Fabrizio Cataldi, are investigating to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident.

The dynamics of the accident in which the four boys lost

The four boys, all residents of the area, had spent Friday evening at a birthday party and were heading, on board the Fiat Punto of Gabriele’s father, towards San Sepolcro to go to the disco.

For reasons still under investigation, the car lost grip with the asphalt and crashed violently into the concrete retaining wall for a bridge.

All of them have lost my life in the accident and the intervention of the rescuers proved to be useless.

In the huge and incalculable achethe families also wonder how it is possible that in that particular stretch of road there was no longer a guard rail which would have prevented the car from ending up right against the wall.

The prosecutor Raffaele Cantone asked about investigations on the works carried out on the state one, which apparently would be many and quite usual especially in recent years.

In the meantime, one will be carried out next Thursday expertise on the crashed car.