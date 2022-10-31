“In addition to thinking about keeping or removing masks in hospitals and reintegrating doctors who have not been vaccinated, we ask the minister to also think of those white coats who have not made it and who, without even having the possibility of vaccination, they continued to work “during the pandemic emergency” and then unfortunately they passed away. This is something they want to interface with the new Minister of Health “, Orazio Schillaci. To explain it to Adnkronos Salute is Gennaro Avano, president of the association ‘Doctors with bare hands’ and son of Mario Avano, general practitioner and endocrinologist well known in the neighborhood where he worked in Naples, struck down by the coronavirus on 21 December 2020. “Surely we would like to have a meeting with the minister, if there was the possibility – he adds – and discuss about these measures that are still missing, despite the fact that the pandemic has now taken second place compared to many other topics”.

“These doctors, and they are many, lost their lives in the pandemic and their families would like to see their sacrifice recognized,” says Avano. On the compensation to the families of the white coats victims of the virus “we are still firm. There was a last parliamentary question before the government fell, to which the former minister Roberto Speranza replied saying that he would soon prepare an implementing decree and it would have been clearer with what were the measures of the provision that was enacted. Then, in reality, there was a change in the government and we are all still waiting to know how the new executive will want to move. request to the minister to take into consideration also this type of arguments and this question that we pose today to him who takes the post of Health “.

“We would like to remember – he concludes – that nothing has been recognized for general practitioners and free choice pediatricians, not even from an insurance point of view. Because private insurance companies recognize Covid as an illness and not as an accident, and these doctors, being workers parasubordinates and non-subordinates “are not included in the Inail protections. “Surely there would be a need for a response from the state because these professionals acted precisely to try to give answers, to contain the pandemic and to reduce hospitalizations. And above all, they were asked to do things not foreseen by the contract, such as the swabs to teachers during the period of the first lockdown, then the anti-Covid vaccinations, and a series of things that exposed them to the virus and in some cases to lose their lives “.

The reintegration of the no-vax sanitary ware? “Our loved ones would have been vaccinated”

The reintegration of health workers suspended because they are not vaccinated against Covid? “It is a different and more political issue that we do not feel like commenting. What we can say is that, if our parents and relatives” killed by Sars-CoV-2 while doing their job as family doctors and pediatricians in full pandemic emergency “had had the opportunity to get the vaccine, they would have done it to protect their health and that of their families. But for them there was not exactly this opportunity. Now instead doctors could use this means to stay a while ‘calmer and avoid a serious epilogue like that of our loved ones and it would be a real shame not to exploit it “, reflects Avano.

“My father certainly would have been vaccinated – says Gennaro – and he almost failed, because he died in December 2020 and the vaccination campaign would start shortly thereafter”, just 6 days later, on December 27th. “He would then have made the calls, as we all did in the family – he adds – And on the fact that his sacrifice and that of all the other colleagues have been forgotten, he would have said that it is the usual Italian story: when the things are needed and there is a certain attention focused on it, we talk about it. Then, when it is done, we quickly forget everything in a very short time. And the problem remains with who has it. This would have been his comment “.

Now, rather, “the Minister” of Health Orazio Schillaci “should and could put on the agenda, among the measures to be taken into consideration, that of continuing the work that was already being done with the previous minister, Roberto Speranza, of give answers to these families of doctors who died during the pandemic “, notes Avano who, when he thinks of his father and other doctors who died ‘in the field’, says that” they would have no regrets because they have done their job to the end, and that it was their goal. It would have been the thoughts of his colleagues too. ”

“We are an association that gathers more than 50 families and we have collected the thoughts of these family members – continues Avano – What emerged is that all these doctors did their work with passion and utmost devotion to the profession. So much so that in common they had the fact that they had never closed their studies and continued to do their job, unlike others who interpreted that historical moment in a different way, closing their clinics, avoiding visits. All these doctors have found that they spent themselves in the cause “.

There are those who have lost their father or husband within 48 hours and have not yet overcome the loss, and say that, more than heroes as they were called, these doctors “are martyrs”. And there are those who suddenly found themselves without the head of the family, and maybe they could only rely on his salary to keep going. “The feeling is that we are forgetting a bit – observes the president of Medici with his bare hands – It seems that the problem has passed. The situation appears to have improved, but we must also not forget that to reach this condition we have passed through a phase in which instead, many people died, including doctors who tried to work so that fewer people would die and so that a more manageable hospital situation could be achieved “.

“We must therefore not forget – Avano warns – The Day of Remembrance is fine for the victims of Covid, but then these families, which are many, also want concrete answers from those in charge”.