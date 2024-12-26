Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio are celebrating Christmas with family. The couple wanted to leave a record of them through their social networks, since this year their relationship has been commented on by certain rumors that sowed a sentimental crisis between them.

Thus, the footballer and the presenter have silenced all these speculations with a beautiful Christmas card in which they appear posing with her four childrenand all dressed in the same themed sweater.

“Happy holidays everyone! We wish you the best on these important dates. and, above all, that you can share them with your people. A huge hug and Merry Christmas!”, is the text with which these snapshots have been accompanied. In the second, Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio emerge merged in a passionate and romantic kiss.

The publication has been commented on by his followers and friends, who have also wanted congratulate the marriage on the holidays. With it, the couple once again dispels the rumors that have been stalking them for months.