And Milan’s suffering continued this week after he entered the match in the wake of his 2-0 fall against his neighbor and “guest” Inter at the San Siro stadium in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, before the upcoming return match at the same stadium on Tuesday.

Spezia scored the first goal a quarter of an hour before the end, when Frenchman Kelvan Amiens’ header bounced off the post to return to Poland’s Primislaw Visniewski, who followed it into the net.

Salvatore Esposito eliminated Milan’s hopes of equalizing the score when he doubled his team’s lead with a wonderful free kick and settled the ball in the top right corner (85).

The Rossoneri’s balance froze at 61 points in fifth place, two points away from Inter Milan, who will host Sassuolo later, and four from Lazio, who tied with Lecce 2-2 on Friday at the opening stage.

Roma (58 points) will be able to catch up with Milan if it beats its host Bologna on Sunday, while Atalanta failed to narrow the screws by falling to its host Salernitana 1-0 on Saturday, to freeze its score at 58 points.

The second Juventus (66) will have the opportunity to get closer to the Champions League when it hosts Cremonzie on Sunday.

As for Spezia, he kept his hopes of staying among the adults, raising his score to 30 points in the eighteenth place, equal with the seventeenth Verona, which hosts Turin on Sunday, and two points away from the sixteenth Lecce.