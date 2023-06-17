publisher3i

06/16/2023

The General Data Protection Law (LGPD) was undoubtedly a breakthrough in Brazilian legislation. Derived mainly from the European experience, it is still recent, with gaps and sometimes imprecise — which has caused some difficulties in interpretation.

An example of this is that the LGPD considers racial or ethnic origin as sensitive data, but does not say anything about color. It turns out that color and race are public information, according to the Law of Public Records (Law 6.015/73), which guide affirmative actions, constant qualifiers on the birth and death certificate, drawn up in a notary and can be consulted at any time. In addition, they make up the official statistics of the Brazilian Census, for which researchers from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) question respondents about their color and race.

The importance of color and race in the production of public policies for the labor market is such that in 1999, the Ministry of Labor and Employment, included information on race and color of employees in the forms of the Annual List of Social Information (Rais) and of the General Register of Employees and Unemployed (Caged).

Sometimes, it is true, no effort is needed to diagnose the obvious, such as the absence of black people in leadership positions. The census is more than a simple quantitative diagnosis. It is the key to understanding the distribution and rise curve of black professionals, as well as to understanding the bottleneck in this curve, something essential for planning medium and long-term intervention actions, as well as vital for managing metrics and results of diversity and inclusion programs.

The LGPD is not a barrier to carrying out the census or any affirmative action program in companies committed to racial diversity. In fact, several have already overcome this apparent challenge. But for some, the false dilemma has become a convenient excuse.

Mainly from 2015, with the agenda of racial diversity gaining strength in companies, the census gained prominence. However, many legal departments understood that surveys that questioned the color or race of employees would be embarrassing and inappropriate. This understanding was obviously a mistake, and little by little this understanding was overcome and, once dissipated, the adoption of the census gained strength in companies. However, in 2018, with the emergence of the LGPD, the discussion was resurrected with another guise, that of ‘sensitive data’.

The issue has gained such relevance that Law 14,553, of 2023, determined that employers in both the public and private sectors must include a field in administrative records so that employees can classify themselves according to the ethnic and racial segment to which they belong. The worker must indicate his race on the following forms: admission and dismissal from employment; work accident; enrollment of insured persons and dependents at the National Institute of Social Security (INSS); IBGE surveys; registration made in the National Employment System (Sine); and in the Annual List of Social Information (Rais).

Finally, the LGPD itself presents the hypotheses of data processing, exceptionalities and formalities, which at no time prevent the census from being carried out, only inserting some fully enforceable additional requirements.

Raphael Vicente is General Director of the Business Initiative for Racial Equality. Lawyer, Master and Doctor in Social Sciences from PUC-SP. Professor and Director General of the University Zumbi dos Palmares























