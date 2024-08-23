Tim Cain, the author of the Fallout series he explained in a comment to his latest video published on YouTube, that the central theme of the series, as it was conceived, was not to criticize capitalism but to reflect on war, which as you know “never changes”. Not that there is a lack of references to capitalism, but that was not the focus of the story in the first chapters.

Capitalism?

A fan asked Cain his reading of Fallout “as a critique of capitalism/corporate greed (Vault-Tec et al.) and excessive militarization.”

“Criticism of capitalism was never the point of Fallout,” Cain replied, “In fact, the game made an effort to mention that other countries like China were behaving horribly as well. If anything, Fallout is a commentary on the fact that war is inevitable given human nature.” So yeah, the phrase “war never changes” has, ironically, become more of a corporate slogan than anything else.

Cain then elaborated more on his point: “I always decide the story before the mechanics, because in my games the latter serve the former. I don’t think there is a common theme in my games (perhaps the distrust of power), but as you saw, people interpret them in every possible way. And that’s okay. Everyone has their own point of view and a story can mean different things to different people.”

In short, Cain is an enlightened author who knows the nature of the video game text well, which cannot be reduced to objective elements. Listening to him is always a pleasure.