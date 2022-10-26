A few years ago it was announced that the popular video game franchise, falloutwould have its own television series. Now Prime Video and Kilter Films, its production companies, have just revealed the first official image of this adaptation. Here we leave them.

Source: Prime Video / Kilter Films

As we can see, it is the door of one of the well-known vaults of the saga fallout. In its center we can see who is surely our protagonist. In front of him is a trio of people in the uniform of the inhabitants of these places. Finally, on his uniform we can see the number 33.

This image was shared as part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of these video games created by Bethesda. The image is accompanied by a text that celebrates this great milestone and adds that ‘they prepared something special for the occasion’. We must admit that this glimpse looks like it was lifted directly from one of his titles.

We recommend you: Fallout 4 will receive a free update for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC in 2023

At the moment the series fallout It doesn’t have a release date. Its filming just started this year, so it is likely that we will not see it until the next. Due to the team behind it, we could expect another addition to the good adaptations of video games in television format.

What do we know about the Fallout series?

the series of fallout is being produced by Prime Video and Kilter Films. This makes us think that it will come exclusively to the Prime Video streaming service when it launches. For now, only three actors are known to be in its cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell. Curiously, this last actress gave her voice to Jinx in Arcane, the successful series based on League of Legends. Can you repeat the success?

Source: Bethesda

As for the team behind the scenes, cIt has the participation of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Both are responsible for the creation of Westworld, a highly acclaimed series by critics, produced by HBO. With so much heavyweight in the industry, we can’t wait for it to be released. Do you think it’s good?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.