The residents of Villa Zavaleta, in Pompeii, were afraid of them. They knew that they used to solve their conflicts in only one way: stabbing.

For that reason, they were not surprised when both were involved in the investigation by a murder committed on April 15.

This Friday, the defendants were detained by the City Police. They were identified by sources in the case as “Toli” and “Lamparita”, two brothers of Paraguayan nationality.

One of the brothers arrested this Friday in Villa Zavaleta.

Both were arrested in Zavaleta. “Toli” had capture order in force for injuries and gender violence. Agents from the Summary Division and Prevention Brigades of Communal 4 detained him while he was walking down the street.

His brother was caught shortly after in a raid on a house in the area.

In the house of the accused the policemen seized all kinds of knives.

The investigators came to them after the analysis of the security cameras of the crime area and the contribution of witnesses.

Neighbors in the area said that the brothers were known to violently resolve various conflicts they had had in the neighborhood. “They did justice by their own hand”spokesmen for the investigation explained.

Another of the seized knives. It will be assessed to see if it was used in the crime.

The crime for which the brothers were arrested was committed in Iguazú in 1600. There they found a man unconscious who had received a stab in the chest. He died shortly after.

In the raids, ordered by the Criminal and Correctional Court Number 10, the policemen seized different types of knives and clothes with blood stains. These garments will be appraised by the investigators. In addition, they seized a Ford EcoSport pickup.

