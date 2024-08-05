The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell more than 5% at the opening of the session this Mondays, dragged down by the strength of the yen, which today reached its highest level against the dollar since January, following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

After the first half hour of trading, the Nikkeii, which groups together the 225 most representative titles on the market, accumulated a decline of 5.10% or 1,829.73 points, and moved at 34,079.97 points, although it fell by more than 6% and 2,000 points during the first few months.

The Topix, which includes the firms from the main section, those with the largest capitalization, fell by a significant 7.81% or 198.23 points, and stood at 2,339.37 units.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opened sharply lower Following the same trend as last week, when it closed on Friday with a drop of almost 6% and after accumulating several days of losses following the last BoJ meeting.

Japanese investors also reacted in this way to the recent appreciation of the yen against the euro and the dollar, a trend that It hurts major Japanese exporters by repatriating their profits abroad.

The yen was trading in the range of 145.18 to 146.63 yen per dollar during the start of trading in Tokyo today.Against the euro, the Japanese currency also appreciated in the last 24 hours and was trading in the range of 158.45 to 160.13.

The monetary tightening measures announced last week by the BoJ could have motivated this appreciation, by reducing differences with other entities such as the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The automotive company and reference value Toyota was the most negotiated After the first half hour, it fell by 7.09%, followed by the company in the sector of Lasertec semiconductors, which was collapsing 8.40% and the owner of the Uniqlo clothing chain, Fast Retailing, which fell 2.87%.

