A band that was in charge of kidnap narcos with the aim of stealing the drug and then resell it on your own, fell this Friday after an operation that included the raid on a bunker located inside a humble neighborhood of Villa Madero, La Matanza district.

The investigation had started in March 2020 when a search was ordered in the context of another case for which it was learned that the criminal organization had kidnapped a person for which they demanded ransom.

As a result of these first operations, the Federal Police identified a fifth house located in the town of General Rodríguez, which was used by criminals as a basis for committing the various crimes.

Thus they arrested “El Polaco” and his criminal gang in Villa Madero.

According to sources in the investigation, in that operation the “Polish“One of the leaders of said organization, and although the victim was not found, they were kidnapped seals, firearms and other elements that confirmed that this place was used to keep the hostages.

In other raids, two other accomplices with different backgrounds and active participation in the investigated event were arrested.

Months later “El Polaco” reassembled the band with new members and he dedicated himself to kidnapping people linked to drug dealing, from whom they demanded drug delivery.

The money seized during the raids.

.That loot was later sold by the kidnappers. in different parts of the suburbs. In the house of General Rodríguez, the gang’s operations center, they seized a car and a 4×4 truck.

As a result, Judge Martín Yadarola ordered a series of raids in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs, where six people were arrested.

The gang had doses of cocaine and elements to break up the drug.

In addition, the investigators seized scales, a significant amount of marijuana and cocaine that was broken up for sale in a bunker in Villa Madero.

The detainees, along with the kidnapped elements, were at the disposal of the Justice, in a case entitled as “Illicit association and extortionate kidnapping“.

LM