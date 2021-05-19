There are already 22 consecutive days of demonstrations in Colombia against policies promoted by the Government. After overturning the tax reform proposed by the Iván Duque Administration, the second victory for the National Unemployment Committee is the withdrawal of the health care reform, which sought to privatize an already highly outsourced healthcare.

A new triumph for the anti-government protests in Colombia. Three weeks have passed since the start of the National Strike, called by several workers’ unions and these days the demonstrations have already managed to sink several of the projects of the conservative government of President Iván Duque.

Another victory for the protests, which began on November 28, is the announcement this Wednesday of the withdrawal of the health system reform. With a majority of votes in Congress, the controversial bill 010 of 2020 was shelved due to the criticism expressed by different sectors.

These advances have come amid a questioned response by the State to protests and criticism by international and NGO governments of the police repression, which, according to the local NGO Temblores, has left at least 43 people dead because of the violent actions of police officers.

#Attention

After a long day of verification, we were able to corroborate that between April 28 and May 17, at least 2,387 cases of police violence occurred, among which we recorded 43 homicides allegedly committed by the police.

Here is the statement👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/dOFIuIiPLI – NGO tremors 🐘 (@TembloresOng) May 18, 2021



The mobilizations continue in the streets of several Colombian cities, in which unions, social organizations and teachers converge who ask the Colombian Government for a wide range of demands and changes in its policies. The National Unemployment Committee has already met twice in Bogotá with government representatives, without yet reaching an agreement, so a third meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.

The reform of the health system in Colombia, shelved after massive demonstrations

The controversial bill to the health system in Colombia failed to advance as its defenders hoped. With a vote of 27 for yes and 5 for no, the seventh committees of the Senate and Chamber shelved on Wednesday the bill that sought to reform the Colombian health system.

The vote in the Senate was 11 votes to 2, and in the Chamber they were 16 votes to 3.

Several people gather in front of the El Campín football stadium, during a new day of protests of the National Strike in Bogotá, Colombia. May 19, 2021. © Carlos Ortega / EFE

The decision comes after several months of discussions between medical associations and users of the system and the claims that thousands of Colombians make to the Government in the demonstrations.

For many congressmen and protesters, this is yet another achievement of the national strike that, after the withdrawal of the tax reform, focused on demanding that bill 010 of 2020 not be processed.

“They did not win one or the other, but democracy, because we listened to the citizens,” said Representative John Arley Murillo, of the Colombia Renaciente party, as quoted by the Colombian newspaper, ‘El Espectador’.

“Health cannot continue to be a business, as was proposed in the reform, which was to continue that business,” representative Fabián Díaz, of the Alianza Verde party, told the same newspaper.

Peaceful demonstrations in several Colombian cities

Thousands of people in Colombia rose again this Wednesday, May 19, to meet very early in the appointment in the streets of several cities in the country, in a series of demonstrations that have been organized to demand changes in government policies.

In Bogotá, the capital, the first protesters began to gather in various parts of the city. The National Park was the starting point for many who head to Plaza Bolívar, the center of Colombia’s political power.

Another point where the long walks end is the monument of Los Héroes, in memory of the soldiers of the Independence of the Bolivarian countries.

There were also peaceful demonstrations at the National University, the Memory Center and various portals of the Transmilenio transport system.

The day of marches in Bogotá has been peaceful so far, however, some national media assure that small merchants in the south of the city have been threatened with pamphlets or text messages, in which alleged members of the dissidents of the extinct guerrilla of the FARC, asked them not to open their stores on this day of national strike.

Meanwhile, in the city of Cali – where the population has suffered the most from violent clashes and acts of vandalism – the protests began without setbacks. Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina assured that the agents of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Police, so criticized for the exaggerated use of force, will not be present at the marches, so the local government has resorted to a group of managers social media that will act as a mediator in case of confrontations.

Members of the Indigenous Organization of Antioquia participate in a series of cultural activities in Medellín, Colombia. May 19, 2021. © Luis Eduardo Noriega / EFE

Thousands of people have taken to the streets and the latest report from the authorities indicates that there are blockades on several roads in the north, south and center of the city.

In Medellín, the marches also began peacefully. The meeting was attended by an indigenous Minga (meeting to support the protests) that arrived in the capital of the department of Antioquia on Tuesday.

“The Minga is an act of peace and life, which encourages dialogue, not vandalism and violence. Our call is a call for peace, and that will be our flag in Medellín, ”wrote the Indigenous Organization of Antioquia (OIA) on social media.

In the city of Bucaramanga, the protests began at 6 in the morning at Puerta del Sol, as well as in Girón and Piedecuesta, both municipalities located in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital of the department of Santander.

In other cities such as Villavicencio, Barranquilla and Cartagena there were also peaceful demonstrations.

With EFE and local media