President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s fears about Claudia Sheinbaum’s vulnerability have been confirmed. The El Financiero survey on the approval of the head of the Government of Mexico City and the candidate who wants her mentor and protector to succeed him, made public what López Obrador recorded for just over two weeks. Sheinbaum is down in people’s perception, and since January she has lost seven points of support, which, for the first time, adds up to five months down. She was a “stumbling block”, the newspaper described her new fall, but everything indicates that it is much more serious than that.

López Obrador was not aware that the perception of his president for 2024 as president was generally negative, when he ordered his team to protect her to prevent the results of the third audit on the collapse of a beam on Line 12 of the Metro that caused the death of 26 people will shock her. To clothe her himself, especially in the face of internal criticism, he organized a morning party last week at the Palacio del Ayuntamiento, seat of the local government. It was not enough, it was shown how inefficient the political protection effort was.

It’s understandable. Charisma and talent, true of Perogrullo, are not transmitted by osmosis, and Sheinbaum is at the antipodes of grace and empathy, while due to his umbilical dependence on López Obrador, it is not yet known if he has talent. The president, who never talks about his clairvoyance but about his loyalty, is seeing how his candidate sinks deeper every month. The El Financiero survey showed his three-point drop in approval, from 52% in April to 49% in May. It is the same level it had in May of last year, days after the tragedy of Line 12, but this time it did not come across another misadventure, which suggests that the decline could be continuous as a result of a definitive break for that line. misfortune that she called “incident”.

Sheinbaum had 71% approval in April of last year, nine points higher than the president in that same month, an extraordinary level that evaporated in a matter of days. The Line 12 tragedy caused him to lose 21 points that May, which he has not been able to recover. From June to October of last year she had a rebound, reaching 65% approval, which has evaporated. Today, López Obrador maintains an approval rating of 62% in the average of national polls, but his political understanding has already moved away 13 points from him.

López Obrador’s ability to drag anyone seems to have hit, as can be seen in the entrails of the survey published yesterday. How do you rate the way you dealt with the subject of Line 12? 61% answered very badly. And qualify as “false and contentious” the report of the Norwegian consultant DNV? Very bad, said 56%. The tragedy overwhelmed her, but her negatives went beyond the collapse in the Metro.

The president said at the local government headquarters that the capital was on the right track, even in terms of security, lying when he pointed out that it was better than in New York. According to the survey, they did not believe López Obrador. 62% say that security is very bad, a loss of 12 points in citizen perception since December. The one that has to do with the economy continues to worsen, with 58% who see the situation badly, a slight improvement compared to the previous month, but 15 points plummeted since December. Public transportation and pollution also produced negative results, in a constant that shows dissatisfaction with his management.

The results are not to be calm, and Sheinbaum, hostage, victim and/or consciously an uncritical appendage of López Obrador, must be seeing that being an echo of the president in his bellicose rhetoric, a grotesque imitator of his harangues, a follower of the Pied Piper of Hamelin that ceased to be its own owner, it is not working. But she does not dare to correct. What the El Financiero survey teaches, until now, is that they stopped treating her in the capital as the heiress who is forgiven everything, and measuring her on her merits.

Sheinbaum should be the one to solve the problem of his lack of growth and negative growth in the perceptions of the electorate for 2024, but in reality the one who has it is López Obrador, who for now does not seem to have any Plan B -he has said it publicly , honestly- to transfer their love and protection elsewhere. He too is running out of distracting resources.

Placing Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in the race loses more and more force towards the outside, due to the cowardice of his attitude, which makes him look totally dependent on the wishes and moods of the president. Inside López Obrador’s close team there is no doubt: he is, he has been and will be, a traitor. The management of the pre-candidacy of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, seems like a joke. One day he promotes him, the next he disqualifies him, and then, without any pretext, he reincorporates him into the presidential race. Incorporating the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Isela Rodríguez, is a hook that nobody took, because the consensus among informed society is that her destination is the City Hall Palace.

Sheinbaum is López Obrador’s candidate and will continue to be so, unless something extraordinary happens, which has nothing to do with her abilities such as the eventualities that the president faces. What they will have to take care of is that they do not continue to make mistakes, that their electoral preferences will decrease and even with López Obrador as the elephant in the ballot room, which would make the victory that they believe in the stock market more difficult today.